S.E. Cupp: Matt Gaetz, nonconsensual nude photos and you

When former California Rep. Katie Hill was investigated for allegations that she’d had sexual relationships with two staffers, and explicit photos of her were posted online, Gaetz was quick to dismiss the public scrutiny as an invasion of her privacy.

He tweeted, “Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text? Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone — it is because she is different.”

And just last week, in an op-ed he penned defending himself, he boasts of his support for her, writing, “I just didn’t think it was anyone’s business.”

Advocating for her privacy in the face of potential ethics violations involving sex looks different now in light of the allegations against Gaetz. While Hill was appreciative then, she has also noticed the potential hypocrisy.

She writes in a Vanity Fair essay: “The women on his phone likely had no idea that the nude photos and videos they’d either privately shared or that he’d taken (with or without their consent) were being passed around and ogled by Republican congressmen. If true, Matt had engaged in the very practice he’d defended me from.”

Perhaps no one’s surprised that Gaetz is afflicted with a case of situational morality that’s convenient for him.