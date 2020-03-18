S.E. Cupp: It's time for Bernie Sanders to do what's right for America and drop out

The headlines Wednesday were blunt and scathing.

In The New York Times: "Biden gets out the broom."

New York Magazine: "Why is Bernie Sanders still running for president?"

New York Post: "Biden just made Bernie nothing more than a two-time loser."

And after the third Super Tuesday trouncing by Joe Biden, in which this time he handily won Florida, Illinois and Arizona, Democrats were also sounding the alarm to pull the plug on Sanders' life support campaign.

"I think the conversation is going to quickly turn to how and when does Bernie Sanders unite the Democratic Party," former Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said on MSNBC.

Celebrity Twitter, too, seems ready to call it: "With all due respect @Bernie Sanders," tweeted tennis legend Martina Navratilova, "what are you waiting for???" With Sanders more than 300 delegates short of Biden, the writing on the wall is clear, and has been for some time. And yet, reports on Tuesday that Sanders would not be quitting after these primaries, and some of his top staffers are not ready to let it go.