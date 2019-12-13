S.E. Cupp: Is impeachment over or is it just beginning?

To that very point, the second reason this might not be over: We still don’t know everything.

My friend Paul Begala, a CNN commentator and Democratic strategist who has been through this once before with Bill Clinton, stunned fellow panelists Monday with a prediction: “This is not the last impeachment we will cover for Donald J. Trump.”

His rationale? Ongoing court fights around forcing the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn could reveal new information. “This impeachment may be done by then,” he said, “But you know what, impeachment is not a single-shot weapon. The Constitution does not say it’s a one-and-done deal.”

Finally, for all the moral posturing, impeachment is fundamentally a political act with political consequences, and it’s safe to assume many Democrats are hoping this will damage the president politically. But it may not — impeachment may end up helping Trump, especially if he isn’t actually thrown out of office over it. Prepare to see some very frustrated Democrats over the next few months if Trump’s approval numbers start ticking up in spite of this “very strong rebuke” by the House.

Then, don’t be surprised when impeaching the president is no longer the thing keeping our democracy as we know it from imploding, but removing Trump is.