S.E. Cupp: Impeachment matters, even without conviction

A "fait accompli." That's what the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is being called by many in the media and on both sides of the political aisle.

It's more than likely true. A whopping 17 Republican Senators would need to join Democrats to convict Trump, and all but five wouldn't even vote in favor of holding the impeachment trial, so it's a steep climb.

But that doesn't mean the impeachment trial is unimportant. In fact, it's absolutely crucial. Here are five reasons why:

Accountability.

What happened in the wake of the November elections was likely a crime. The president of the United States and his allies tried to overturn the results of a Democratic election. They pressured election officials to find votes that weren't there, threatened criminal reprisals if they didn't, and spread lies and conspiracy theories about voting machines, stolen ballots, suspicious suitcases and dead voters.

What happened next was a tragedy. After whipping his supporters into a frothy frenzy over those lies, he unleashed them onto the U.S. Capitol, where four of them died and a police officer was killed. After the blood was spilled, Trump said to these violent insurrectionists, "Go home, we love you, you're very special."