S.E. Cupp: I'm voting for Biden because he's a good person: Why that matters

That Trump is a terrible person with no sense of what’s right and what’s wrong has tainted his entire presidency and everything he’s done during it.

We need to be good again. We need a president who will respect the rules of basic common decency, as well as the rule of law, the Constitution and the separation of powers. We need a president who, even when he’s pushing policies half the country doesn’t support, won’t demonize his opponents as enemies of the people.

We need a president who believes deeply in democracy and the institutions it values — someone who will work within the confines of the democratic system instead of trying to weaken it for his advantage.

We need a president who when he is against the wall won’t berate his opponents with sexist, racist, incendiary invective — who will take his inevitable lumps like an adult and get back to work for us.

We need a president who believes America is already great not because it looks like him but because it doesn’t, and who will celebrate and honor the hard-working people who came here to find a better life.