S.E. Cupp: Hunter Biden is a trap, so Democrats must tread carefully in the Senate trial

1 down but 7 bills to go for the homeless in Wisconsin WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL'S VIEW: GOP Senate finally budged toward compassion for desperate people in the cold

Sen. Chris Coons, a Biden supporter, almost seemed to goad Republicans into calling him, saying, "If you want to give Joe Biden an opportunity to sit in the well of the Senate and answer the question, 'Do you think the president acted appropriately?' go right ahead. I can't imagine a person more comfortable in the well of the Senate than a man who spent 36 years here as a United States senator."

Not so fast. For one, Biden will be sitting across from four of his current Democratic opponents, all of whom have their own reasons to injure the frontrunner, however stealthily. Some have already publicly criticized Hunter's appointment to the board, with Amy Klobuchar the most forceful, saying, "I can promise you right now my own daughter, who's only 24, does not sit on the board of a foreign company, but that is not the issue. The issue here is what the president is doing."

Biden is wisely trying to keep his distance from impeachment, for all of the above reasons, but also because the Senate trial gives him a real advantage on the campaign trail. With some of his opponents sequestered for the next week or so, he gets Iowa, New Hampshire and everywhere else virtually to himself (and Mayor Pete). Why would he agree to give that up?