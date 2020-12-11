S.E. Cupp: How dumb does this congressman think we are?

As famous a phrase as it is, it’s unlikely that some fastidious but oblivious boatswain actually spent any time rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic as it was sinking to a watery grave in 1912.

But the idea has come to illustrate an utterly pointless, wasteful and insignificant endeavor that, in the grandest scheme of things, matters not at all. Sort of like sending a strongly worded letter over something stupid while Americans are dying in record numbers.

Or in the case of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, exactly like that.

During a global pandemic, which has seen a staggering fall surge in U.S. cases and a death toll reaching more than 284,000, the Republican congressman spent actual time and energy manufacturing outrage over the masks of two of his Democratic colleagues in the House. Mind you, his outrage was not over the safety of the masks — whether they fit properly or were being worn in accordance with the House requirements.