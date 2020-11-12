S.E. Cupp: Hopefully this is Donald Trump's final hissy fit

The front page of The New York Times probably hit him hard this week: “Election Officials Nationwide Find No Fraud.”

This one, in the formerly friendly New York Post, probably hit him even harder: “Biden’s popular vote lead over Trump grows to more than 5 million.”

By all accounts, President Trump is behaving as expected in the wake of his loss to Joe Biden. Rather than accept the election results like a grown man, he’s throwing a hissy fit, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Trump may have to be dragged out of the White House like a toddler at a birthday party.

Trump has never cared much that he’s president and has presidenting to do, but it says a lot that in a week when America added 1 million new COVID-19 cases, the president has been mostly in hiding since hearing of Biden’s win.

Rather than help the country move on, he and his team have been busy filing ill-fated lawsuits contesting the election results. According to The Washington Post, even his closest confidants — Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Corey Lewandowski — have privately said they are worried about the merits of the suits.