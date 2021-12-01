S.E. Cupp: Fauci Derangement Syndrome afflicts Fox News

He began by deriding Fauci as “a nearly 81-year-old bureaucrat who really shouldn’t be driving a car at this point, but who somehow took control of the most powerful country on Earth and then went promptly insane” — which, ironically, sounds more like a description of the president who dismissed, contracted and helped spread COVID-19 than the doctor who’s consistently fought to contain it.

But then, the kicker: “After two years of nonstop media adulation, Tony Fauci has morphed into an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini,” Carlson offered up. His evidence for this absurd smear? “Watch Fauci on television the other day refer to himself, without even flinching, in the third person.”

Again, that’s pretty rich considering headlines like these:

“The third-person-in-chief: How Trump talks about himself.” “Donald Trump started talking about himself in the third person as his presidency crumbled.” “Trump keeps referring to himself in the third person.”

But do carry on, Tucker. Tell us more about how Fauci is just like the former leader of the National Fascist Party, who imposed the death penalty for political crimes, authorized concentration camps and poison gas in conquest and led a puppet government for the Nazis in Italy.