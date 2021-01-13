S.E. Cupp: Don't dare call it conservative: Republicans who follow Trump have betrayed their philosophy

Among the many atrocities Donald Trump heaped on the United States in four short years — a grotesque child separation policy that’s orphaned more than 600 kids, an increase in white supremacist and anti-Semitic threats and attacks, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead — one is a little harder to measure, but just as ruinous.

Trump successfully convinced millions of Americans that America was not great before him, that “patriotism” simply meant serving his delusional whims, that democracy wasn’t real and worth protecting, and that America’s greatest institutions should be burned to the ground.

Those may just be ideas, but those ideas, as we saw on Jan. 6, have real and often deadly consequences.

That Trump managed to convince a not small number of people that all of this was “conservative” to boot, is another awful byproduct of his Shermanesque destruction of the party that so loyally enabled him.

In the wake of the riots that threatened the lives of the sitting U.S. vice president, U.S. lawmakers, Capitol police and Capitol staffers, many have labeled the lawless mob as “conservative” or have blamed conservatives for inciting them.

An article in The Atlantic said the riots were fueled by “white conservatives’ extremism.”