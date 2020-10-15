S.E. Cupp: Donald Trump's Supreme mistake: Amy Coney Barrett's nomination may well supercharge Democratic turnout

As the U.S. Senate conducts its hearing to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court this week, the timing of her nomination -- just a week and a day after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and weeks before a presidential election -- has enraged Democrats in Congress and many Democratic voters.

While they may be deeply offended by President Donald Trump and the Republicans' brute-force power play, especially given how the GOP thwarted President Barack Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, in 2016, they also may come to appreciate the timing in hindsight.

To be sure, Democrats will likely be agonized for years to come over Barrett's seemingly inevitable appointment to the high court -- Trump's third in just one very consequential term. She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court, and for a very long time.

But what if, in the shorter term, it turns out to have helped send Trump packing from the White House?

"Trump" and "strategy" aren't words you put together all that often -- this is a guy who's currently promising to kiss rallygoers less than a week after contracting a deadly infectious disease -- but who am I to judge?

Yet even by his standards the politics of pushing Barrett through make little sense, and even look to benefit Democrats.