S.E. Cupp: Donald Trump is the virus

From Republicans’ point of view, obsession with bringing down Trump also unleashed an unending flood of investigations by Democrats and a failed attempt to remove him from office.

As consumed as we were by the dizzying rollercoaster that was Trump’s presidency, all of that looks like kids’ stuff compared to the carnival ride from hell we are all on now.

This wasn’t inevitable. On a practical level, we could be in better shape today had another administration been better equipped to deal with this pandemic. As two epidemiologists write in The New York Times this week, we could have saved thousands of lives had coronavirus been taken more seriously, earlier.

“[A]n estimated 90% of the cumulative deaths in the United States from COVID-19, at least from the first wave of the epidemic, might have been prevented by putting social distancing policies into effect two weeks earlier, on March 2, when there were only 11 deaths in the entire country.”

This administration was woefully and unforgivably unprepared for this pandemic, and this president has spent weeks dodging accountability for clear failures — time and resources that could have been better used to catch us up and control the outbreak.