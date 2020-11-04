S.E. Cupp: Deep breaths, America: This election isn't close to over yet

We do know a few things, though. That this election is so close means the support for Trump, despite his pandemic failures and everything else, is stronger than many predicted. The walloping repudiation of Trump that Democrats yearned for, both in the White House and down-ballot, did not happen, and will not have happened even if Biden ekes out a win.

Secondly, the polls are still very bad predictors of votes. Biden was up nationally against Trump by as many as 10 points in some polls. One poll had him winning Wisconsin by a bananas 17 points. The polls will likely be at least a little wrong and in some cases very wrong, which should remind us that we are -- still -- doing it wrong.

We are still getting exit polling, but it's also looking clear that white America is still with Trump. According to CNN exit polls, Trump is winning among white men and white women, among white college and non-college-educated women. That could shift as more votes come in, but the idea that Trump's shrinking white base wouldn't be enough to get him reelected may not prove true.

Finally, we know that for a second time Democrats nominated a weak candidate. That they lost once to Trump and could do it again after all we know and have seen should be a wake-up call for party leadership.