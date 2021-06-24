S.E. Cupp: Carl Nassib just saved someone's life: Why it matters that the first active NFL player just came out as gay

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006.

It wasn't a shock to me -- we'd known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens -- but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he's grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he "just wanted to see what they were like."

Though attitudes toward gay rights have become more accepting since then, it still made him emotional to learn that Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Monday. Nassib is the first active NFL player to do so, and in his post, he announced a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention program for LGBTQ youth.

"I wish there had been more openly gay NFL players when I was younger," James said. "I may have even come out to my fraternity brothers in college sooner had there been more Carls out there to look up to."