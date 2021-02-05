S.E. Cupp: Bitter, partisan reactions to AOC are proof American politics has lost its way

They weren’t thinking about moms and dads, daughters and sons, grandparents and grandchildren in that building when they went looking for scalps. They didn’t see officer Brian Sicknick as Charles and Gladys’ son, or Ken and Craig’s brother, when they killed him with a fire extinguisher. They didn’t see Nancy Pelosi as Bella’s grandma, or Mike Pence as Charlotte’s dad.

The Republican lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who taunted their supporters into fighting the election results, hyping baseless claims of fraud and “stolen” elections, weren’t thinking about the people on the other side of the anger they were stoking. They weren’t thinking about the human cost of all that frothing, fearmongering and incitement. Remarkably and chillingly, they don’t appear to be even now, as they continue to spread the lies.

And Trump, who for years made a name pitting Americans against each other, telling anyone who would listen that all their problems were caused by people who didn’t look like them, waging war on enemies both real and imaginary, lying to his own followers, fanning their conspiracy theories, convincing them to go to war for him, to kill for him, to die for him — he didn’t care about the people who would do just that, and lose everything in the process.