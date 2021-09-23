S.E. Cupp: Biden is a frenemy of our experts

He made the promise over and over again. During his run for president, and amid a worsening COVID-19 crisis, Joe Biden promised if elected, he’d “follow the science.”

The pledge was a clear rebuke of his then-opponent and now-predecessor, Donald Trump, who routinely and recklessly denied, questioned and even mocked the science and his own experts, spreading false cures, conspiracy theories and generally bad advice from the powerful podium of the presidency.

Biden seized the obvious opportunity for contrast, and he did it early and often.

In March of 2020, just as the novel coronavirus started creeping its way through American communities, Biden told “The View” and its viewers, “Listen to the scientists. Listen to the doctors. Listen to what they have to say. I would respectfully suggest that you should have Dr. Fauci on a lot more than the president — or anyone who’s not an expert like Fauci — laying out exactly what’s going on.”

Then in May, when asked what he’d advise states to do regarding safety precautions, he beat the same drumagain: “I would be telling governors to listen to Dr. Fauci,” he told “Good Morning America.” “Listen to the scientists. Listen to what the facts are.”