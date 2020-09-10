S.E. Cupp: Are we really prepared for Trump's refusal to accept the election results?

"Let them send it in," he said in North Carolina, "and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated they won't be able to vote, so that's the way it is."

Steve Simon, Minnesota's secretary of state, described that idea this way: "It's like advising someone to try to rob a bank to see if the security is as good as the bank says it is. Knowingly voting twice is a felony. Period." That didn't stop Attorney General Bill Barr from exacerbating Trump's attempts to undermine the election, when, in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, the country's top lawyer actually said he didn't know what the law was in each state.

Back in July, Trump also suggested moving the election to a later date, which is not something he can legally do.

At the time, a Democratic National Committee spokeswoman dismissed the seriousness of Trump's suggestion, calling it "nothing more than a desperate attempt to distract from today's devastating economic numbers."

It even cajoled some congressional Republicans to put Trump in his place. Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters, "He can suggest whatever he wants. The law is what it is. We're going to have an election that's legitimate, it's going to be credible, it's going to be the same as we've always done it."