S.E. Cupp: Anti-Catholic attacks on Amy Coney Barrett will help get Trump re-elected

"Trump's likely RBG replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, is a Catholic extremist with 7 children who does not believe employers should be required to provide health care coverage for birth control. She wants the rest of American women to be stuck with her extreme lifestyle."

That's a now-deleted tweet from a documentary filmmaker named Arlen Parsa, which earned some backlash for what I can only assume is its rank and vicious anti-Catholic bigotry. After all, imagine replacing "Catholic" with "Muslim" or "Orthodox Jewish," for example, and it isn't hard to see why this so offended.

And if it's any forewarning of what's to come if Barrett is indeed President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, we're undoubtedly in for more of this -- which should trouble anyone who is hoping Trump loses in November.

Barrett's association with a charismatic Catholic sect called People of Praise has become the left's go-to attack line on the conservative judge. It's what led Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Dick Durbin to question her objectivity in 2017 during her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Feinstein said she was concerned that "the dogma lives loudly" within Barrett, while Durbin asked whether she was an "orthodox Catholic." Both were another way of asking, "Just how Catholic are you, ma'am?" a question that sounds just as anachronistic as it is in 2020.