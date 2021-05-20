S.E. Cupp: Andrew Cuomo throws the book at New York

New Yorkers have yet another reason to feel betrayed by their governor, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo is set to receive a galling amount of money — $5.1 million — for a book he wrote touting his leadership during the global pandemic.

“American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic” was published in October of 2020. He made a staggering $3.12 million last year — $1,537,508 after taxes — and is set to be paid another $2 million over the next two. He’s donated $500,000 of the publishing proceeds to charity.

The book was a formidable disaster of an idea right from the beginning.

For one, you’ll recall it was written while the pandemic was ongoing. Despite Cuomo’s “mission accomplished” victory lap, the virus was still ravaging his state.

Over the course of 2020, Cuomo was constantly promoting his own leadership in “conquering COVID,” and prematurely.

As he was writing the book on a virus that had yet to do its worst, he also pimped out a bizarre commemorative poster in July called “New York Tough.” It depicted the pandemic as a mountain, and his preternatural leadership as guiding New Yorkers over it. “We went up the mountain, we curved the mountain, we came down the other side,” he wrote.