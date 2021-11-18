S.E. Cupp: Andrew Cuomo still haunts and taunts New York

"I think Cuomo was always very aggressive in trying to get his side out of how he feels on issues," says Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. "But I think, people in the state, we're ready to move forward, move on."

When asked about that, Cuomo's spokesperson -- he tellingly still has one of those -- sounded as defiant as Cuomo does: "Of course, we're not going away until the truth is revealed, and we can't control if some people have guilty consciences or if we are taking up valuable real estate in the heads of others."

If that sounds like Cuomo's out for revenge, that's exactly what New York electeds are worried about.

"He's nuts and he's got a vendetta right now," said a legislative source. "I wouldn't put it past him."

Cuomo has $18 million in leftover campaign money to flash around town, and if a recent spate of terrible headlines are any indication, he's likely desperate to put it to good use.

This week, a New York ethics commission voted to rescind approval of his $5.1 million book deal, after learning that he used government staff to help on the project.