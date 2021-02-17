S.E. Cupp: Against the new nihilism: Actually, LOL almost everything matters

"Nothing matters."

It's a popular and versatile phrase that can be reassuring, a reminder that despite how overwhelmed you feel, nothing matters so go ahead and enjoy that fourth doughnut.

It also can be discouraging, lamenting the feeling that while a precious few are attempting to keep order, the great many aren't and so nothing matters.

Regardless, it's no coincidence it's become so trendy. Nihilism is back, big time.

Nihilism is as old as time itself -- it's at least as old as the first time a dinosaur spotted a giant fireball hurtling toward Earth and thought, "Why did I bother tidying up the bog today?"

There's cosmic nihilism: The universe is indifferent to your suffering. There's existential nihilism: You are insignificant, and life has no meaning. There's political nihilism: All political systems and the values supporting them must be destroyed.

But it's not the theories of Immanuel Kant, Friedrich Nietzsche or Soren Kierkegaard that I want to dwell on -- because, if nothing truly matters, life is short and who has the time? But rather, I draw your attention to a cartoon dog.