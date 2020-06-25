Ryan D. Jayne: Coronavirus should end Wisconsin’s non-medical vaccine exemptions

With a pandemic raging, Wisconsin has more reason than ever to repeal non-medical vaccine exemptions.

Compared to just six months ago, we better appreciate the seriousness of highly infectious diseases and how an outbreak can devastate families and communities. Many Wisconsinites used to think it was reasonable to let parents send their kids to school without vaccines simply because of a religious or ideological objection. Today, a lot of these same people realize why this is a terrible idea.

Refusing to vaccinate your child is not a personal choice. Because of the nature of highly infectious diseases, not vaccinating your child is a community choice. It’s a choice to expose your child’s classmates to preventable, deadly diseases.

Vaccines work. This is undeniable, no matter any concerns you might have about the pharmaceutical industry. To protect everyone, we need a very high rate of vaccinations. Those relying on herd immunity due to medical conditions must be the only ones not vaccinated.