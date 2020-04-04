Ruth Schmidt: Help front-line child care workers with hazard pay, health care, flexibility, grants

We are filled with gratitude to our doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and other health care professionals for the service they provide us during this pandemic. When we count our blessings, our hearts go out to them, and we wish them safety.

Then we think of our grocery clerks, pharmacists, gas station owners and others whose services also have been deemed “essential,” and we wish the same.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But what we may not all be aware of is that many of these essential workers are parents who are in need of yet another essential service — child care. These parents are facing a crisis of care for their children with schools across the state closed. Child care programs without enough resources rapidly are closing their doors as social distancing has, correctly, included many parents removing their children from child care.

Child care has long gone unrecognized for the role it plays as a driver of our state’s economy. Now it is also the backbone to our state’s response to COVID-19. How can essential workers provide health care and other emergency services without it?