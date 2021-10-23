Russ Feingold: Let’s dismantle the surveillance state

For example, Section 215 of the PATRIOT Act expanded the government’s ability to access personal records held by third parties, including doctors, librarians and internet service providers. And while a judge must certify that the government has met the statute’s broad criteria, the government does not have to show any evidence to back up its claim. Instead, the judiciary must trust the government at its word.

As a result, courts have too often been bystanders to the use of the PATRIOT Act and its replacement, the USA Freedom Act — rather than being meaningful participants actively involved in determining its scope and constitutionality.

A key step to dismantling the surveillance state and to restoring civil liberties in this country is reinstating judicial oversight. Our judicial system exists in no small part to protect civil rights and liberties and to check the power of the other two branches of government. We must restore our courts’ ability to restrain the surveillance state.

Only a few years ago, the Supreme Court took an important step to reign in surveillance when, in an opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts that Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan joined, the court held in Carpenter v. United States that the government violated the Fourth Amendment when it seized cellphone records without a warrant.