For much of its early history, the Declaration of Independence languished in semi-obscurity after it was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Waging a war against an empire, setting up a sovereign government and then framing a workable constitution were more immediate concerns. Decades passed before celebrations or parades.

In fact, for the next 70 years, no state entering the union would invoke its lofty political principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Not until the territory of Wisconsin achieved statehood in 1848 did any state think it meaningful to quote the Declaration of Independence in its state constitution.

Now in 2023, 175 years after Wisconsin became a state, it’s worthwhile pausing to examine why Wisconsin’s constitution of 1848 begins by declaring that citizens have “certain inherent rights, among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” It’s just as important to consider what this inheritance might mean for people living in Wisconsin today.

The most pressing context in 1848 for calling on the language of 1776 was that American liberty rested, economically and politically, on the cancerous foundation of slavery. So right after quoting Thomas Jefferson’s stirring phrases, the 1848 constitution prohibits slavery within Wisconsin’s borders.

Abolitionist sentiments were gaining ground in the North. So, too, the abhorrence of slavery resonated with the thousands of Germans and Bohemians, many of whom adhered to socialist and progressive ideas, immigrating to Wisconsin in this era. But it is also worth remembering, as the Black abolitionist author and lecturer Frances Ellen Watkins Harper put it, that many Northerners simultaneously did “two things — hate slavery and hate [Black people].”

Here’s where the story gets a bit more complicated. The 1848 constitution — the one that appealed directly to the Declaration of Independence — was preceded by a more politically and socially radical draft. That document, the proposed constitution of 1846, made provision for women’s rights and Black suffrage. It also expressed distrust of “big finance” and would have outlawed commercial banking in the state. When this early version was put to voters, it was roundly defeated in every county in the territory except for three.

Two years later, any mention that Black people be given the right to vote or that married women be allowed to own property vanished from the 1848 draft that was eventually passed by Wisconsin voters.

What might we conclude about the omission of steps toward racial and gender equality? And was this omission in any way related to the inclusion of language about freedom and the pursuit of happiness?

The first takeaway is that the abstract language of rights can prove more palatable than specific measures to ensure equality and autonomy for others. A cynical reading would be that talk of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” provided cover for the real-world restrictions that limited voting and property ownership to white men. In a slaveholding republic, after all, such bad faith has ample precedent.

Or it could be that the devil is always in the details of policy and politics. Translating ideals to concrete action is often slow going, as the long slog of a civil war and the protracted struggles over the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th amendments would show.

A second takeaway is that the Declaration of Independence is not always what we think it is. Nor is it the final word. If anything, it remains a work in progress. Its self-evident and immemorial truths are always subject to the contingencies and crises of the moment.

Such skepticism is neither un-American nor unpatriotic. We might treat July Fourth as an obligation to examine the impediments that continue to block people’s pursuit of happiness. No matter how we define such happiness in Wisconsin — not having our votes gerrymandered, the ability to get an education without taking on mountains of debt, the freedom to live one’s chosen sexual identity, or the right for women to their own bodies — independence is worth declaring.

Finally, this brief history of the 1776 Declaration, the rejected Wisconsin constitution of 1846 and the approved state constitution of 1848 alert us to what might have been. When thinking about politics in Wisconsin, it’s good to think about what citizens have aspired to but not yet achieved.