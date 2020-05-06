Russ Castronovo: COVID-19 protesters confuse personal freedoms with liberty

The hundreds of protesters who milled about Wisconsin's state Capitol on April 24 may have doubted the advice of medical authorities, but they expressed firm faith in the defenders of liberty, none more than Benjamin Franklin. Amid the Revolutionary-era flags waving “Don’t Tread on Me,” marchers carried placards inscribed with Franklin’s famous adage: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, DESERVE neither Liberty nor Safety.”
The people invoking this political rhetoric in defiance of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order are not wrong in their appropriation of Franklin’s language. Franklin first penned these words in 1757 to resist the authoritarian maneuvering of the colonial governor of Pennsylvania. The broad outlines of each case rest on the conviction that a timorous concern for security jeopardizes not only a people’s freedom but their safety as well.
But the application of Franklin’s formula isn’t exactly right, either.
Franklin hardly meant that personal liberties were being sacrificed in the name of increasing governmental power. Instead, he mounted a challenge to the governor, appointed by king of England, for attempting to circumvent the wishes of the colonists’ duly elected representatives.
Back in the 1750s, tensions between the colonial assembly and royal governor had become increasingly strained during what Franklin called “Circumstances of Alarm and Terror.” White settlers on the frontier saw their security threatened by attacks from the French and their native allies. So incensed were the settlers that in the aftermath of a recent raid they dumped the bodies of their murdered neighbors on the steps of the statehouse, a building we know today as Independence Hall.
The settlers appealed to the governor and other representatives for protection, requesting money for soldiers and weapons. When the assembly passed allocations for border security, the governor rejected the measures, insisting that he, and the not the people’s representatives, controlled the purse strings. The governor then made a show of saying that he alone would see to the people’s defense. But Franklin saw the matter plainly, saying of the governor, “a provincial Dictator he wanted to be constituted.”
It is surely an irony that Franklin’s spirited defense of democratic authority is now being reactivated by protesters who are lambasting elected officials at the urging of President Trump, who just two weeks ago was claiming, erroneously, that the Constitution gave him broad authoritarian powers.
Would the “the poor distressed Inhabitants” on the Pennsylvania frontier, Franklin asked, trust a governor who answered to officials across the ocean, or would they keep faith in elected representatives who answered to the people? Anxious and scared, would they “purchase a little temporary Safety” at the cost of their political liberty to participate in government?
This understanding of liberty entailed the responsibility to make decisions in common and the ability to act collectively.
But for the hundreds of people, egged on by President Trump’s tweets to “liberate” their states, liberty seems essentially an individual affair that places private freedoms before the sworn duty to “provide for the common defense” and “promote the general welfare,” as outlined by the Constitutional Convention that an 81-year-old Franklin would attend three decades later.
Millions of people across the nation, having lost their jobs, are frustrated and worried as they eye the uncertain future that the COVID-19 pandemic has created. We are faced with a massive threat to the fabric of social life like nothing colonial America ever experienced — if you discount the fear of foreign invasion, the scourge of slavery, and the continual overreach of imperial rule.
But the choice Franklin laid out still resonates: are people willing to trade a temporary fix for the liberty that demands acting for the common good?
Russ Castronovo is director of UW-Madison’s Center for the Humanities and Tom Paine Professor of English. He is the author/editor of eight books on American cultural and literary history, including most recently "Propaganda 1776."
