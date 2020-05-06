Russ Castronovo: COVID-19 protesters confuse personal freedoms with liberty

The hundreds of protesters who milled about Wisconsin's state Capitol on April 24 may have doubted the advice of medical authorities, but they expressed firm faith in the defenders of liberty, none more than Benjamin Franklin. Amid the Revolutionary-era flags waving “Don’t Tread on Me,” marchers carried placards inscribed with Franklin’s famous adage: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, DESERVE neither Liberty nor Safety.”

The people invoking this political rhetoric in defiance of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order are not wrong in their appropriation of Franklin’s language. Franklin first penned these words in 1757 to resist the authoritarian maneuvering of the colonial governor of Pennsylvania. The broad outlines of each case rest on the conviction that a timorous concern for security jeopardizes not only a people’s freedom but their safety as well.

But the application of Franklin’s formula isn’t exactly right, either.

Franklin hardly meant that personal liberties were being sacrificed in the name of increasing governmental power. Instead, he mounted a challenge to the governor, appointed by king of England, for attempting to circumvent the wishes of the colonists’ duly elected representatives.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.