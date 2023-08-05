SAN DIEGO — Acting like a sore loser isn’t very appealing behavior. But we don’t have to make a federal case out of it.

One hopes that special counsel Jack Smith is a fan of the HBO series “The Wire” and that he recognizes the wisdom of gunman Omar Little, who warned: “If you come at the king, you best not miss.”

But given the flimsy nature of the third indictment against former president Donald Trump, I have my doubts. This one could be a miss.

This isn’t about paying off a porn star to keep quiet or hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Indictment No. 3 accuses Trump of trying to destroy democracy after losing the 2020 election. The former president is charged with setting in motion the events of Jan. 6, 2021, by conspiring with a small cabal of advisers to overturn the will of voters and thwart the peaceful transfer of power. The accusation is that, by firing up his MAGA supporters with falsehoods, Trump inspired the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which jeopardized the lives of lawmakers in both parties, Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Capitol police officers and others.

And yet, Smith stopped short of charging Trump with inciting a riot. That would have been a much more serious charge and, according to legal analysts, probably a more difficult one to prove.

I’ll leave it to lawyers and judges to decide the merits of this latest indictment. But it wouldn’t surprise me if Trump were able to wiggle free.

For one thing, Trump has the right to think that he was robbed or that he didn’t get a fair shake. Most losing presidential candidates feel that way.

The Sore Loser Hall of Fame includes two Democratic nominees: Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Both won the popular vote but fell short in the tally of electoral votes. Gore and his supporters blamed the loss on a bizarre system of vote counting in Florida and on the Supreme Court, which stopped the Florida recount and gave the election to Texas Gov. George W. Bush. Clinton and her supporters blamed her loss on just about everyone and everything, including primary challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and media outlets that obsessed over the elaborate system she created to manage her emails.

Trump even has the right to lie to his supporters, either to save face or because he actually believed his own delusion about how he hadn’t really lost and the election had been stolen from him.

Yet the American people have bigger problems than the possibility that Trump might beat the rap. What should really concern us is that all of his legal problems might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for him.

As a Never Trumper, I’ve hammered the Teflon Don ever since June 2015, when he kicked off his White House bid by calling Mexican immigrants like my grandfather rapists, criminals and drug runners. So you would think I’d be giddy over the Trump indictments. There’s a chance that the master con man might be held accountable.

But I’m not giddy. I’m nervous. And if you don’t want to see Trump return to the White House, you should be nervous, too.

Americans are learning about the difference between the legal system and the political process, and how the latter doesn’t care a whit about the former. Legally, Trump seems to be in significant peril with three indictments. But politically, he is cruising to the GOP nomination.

In polls, Trump leads his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by more than 35 points among Republican voters. A recent survey by Morning Consult (taken before the third indictment but after the first two) has Trump with 58% and DeSantis with just 15%. A poll by YouGov finds Trump with 54% and DeSantis with 18%.

Every time Trump is indicted, his support from Republican voters only seems to intensify. Instead of running him out of politics, these legal proceedings might just help him return to the White House.

It’s time to panic. Trump stands accused of various crimes, but — if he is reelected — it’s the American people who will suffer the punishment.

As horror movies go, the sequel is often more frightening than the original. That’s why, instead of welcoming each new Trump indictment, I now dread them.