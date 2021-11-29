Ruben Navarrette: Conservatives who support Kyle Rittenhouse no longer know what they believe

That's how the GOP managed to brand itself the "law and order" party. Mind you, this was going on even as a certain Democratic senator from Delaware was trying to lay claim to the same title by authoring the 1994 crime bill, which led to the mass incarceration of African Americans and Latinos.

Of course, this was long before Donald Trump, a Republican, schemed his way into the White House and started handing out pardons and commutations to shady figures -- like a new father passing out cigars in a maternity ward.

Rittenhouse's acquittal means no one is held accountable for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber or the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

These three men were the victims of what happened that night in Kenosha. They were not perfect victims, to be sure. Police and prosecutors who have worked their share of cases will tell you those are hard to come by.

Rosenbaum was often homeless, with a criminal record and a history of mental illness that included bipolar disorder. Huber swung a skateboard and hit Rittenhouse in the back of the head, as he tried to take away his rifle. And Grosskreutz was armed with a handgun, which he allegedly pointed at Rittenhouse. These men were victims nonetheless. Their families wanted justice, and they got none.