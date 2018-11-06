Don’t sit on the sidelines! You have an opportunity to help shape what the Madison area’s future looks like. Dane County leaders from business, government and the nonprofit sector are asking Dane County residents and visitors to take the 10-minute A Greater Madison Vision survey to share their views on how the region should grow and develop. So far over 6,600 people have responded from throughout the county, but we need to hear from more people of color.
Over the next 25 years Dane County’s population is expected to increase by over 150,000 people. Picture two Camp Randall stadiums packed with fans, and that’s how many new people will be living here. To make it all work we will have to make changes to the places we live and work, and how we get around. Now is your chance to have a say.
Wise planning grounded by inclusion produces a plan that truly meets the social and economic needs of the entire community. Future planning will determine the locations and types of new housing, help plan for new and better public transportation, and guide placement of schools and workplaces. These are issues that will affect our daily lives and our participation in the decision-making is crucial.
The online survey lets you choose your preferred approach to housing, jobs, transportation, roads, rural preservation, water and the environment. Sample alternative futures focusing on innovation, conservation, community and self-reliance are described so you can determine which aspects appeal to you.
In the past, urban planning professionals and government staff were at the center of that process. But without the input of the people who live and work in our local community, the best-laid plans might not fully serve the needs of everyone.
A Greater Madison Vision will create a shared vision and plan that will be used by communities, companies, developers and transportation experts to guide public and private decisions about growth in the area. We want to create a document for regional development that will foster exceptional quality of life, economic opportunity, and a healthy environment for all.
I encourage anyone who lives, works or spends time in the greater Madison area to take the survey, but I especially encourage people of color to take part and share what matters most to them about this area. The survey closes on Nov. 12, 2018, so take the survey now at greatermadisonvision.com.
Ruben Anthony Jr. is president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison.
