Royal couple heads for happiest place on Earth in winning cartoon caption

Winning Royal You Toon

Don Svoboda of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Don!

His caption about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties beat out more than 70 entries. Svoboda wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “Is this a good time to mention that I’d like to step away from my household duties?”

Duane Yanna

  • of Mineral Point: “This would never happen on ‘Downton Abbey’!”

Tom Thommesen

  • of Madison: “What did Shakespeare say: ‘Much ado about nothing!’”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

