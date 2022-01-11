Rose Fernandez: Pandemic shows need to trust parents with school options, Including virtual schools

Despite a lot of acrimony, one thing we can all agree on is that kids are important. Children need to learn and play, so school is important.

Parents and grandparents have been worried about many things during these last two years of changes, especially the effect this pandemic has on kids.

Even where schools have remained open, people are concerned about our children’s welfare and ability to succeed. Three of my children have been college students throughout the pandemic, and the difference between their older siblings’ college experiences and theirs is sharp and disappointing. I can’t imagine the long nights parents of younger children have had worrying and strategizing to find ways to make things better.

More than ever, parents are looking for school options, comparing and making a choice that they think will be best for their child. For most, that choice is their neighborhood school. For others, our state offers alternatives.