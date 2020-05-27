Rory Bade and Megan Walusiak: COVID-19 creates an urgent need for more blood donations

Blood transfusions, first used over 200 years ago when a husband saved his wife following a complicated childbirth, are one of the simplest and most critical treatments in modern medicine. For many ailments, nothing compares to the life-saving power of blood transfusions.
This year, an estimated 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion. Blood donations are integral in maintaining the supply of blood that saves so many lives and now, more than ever, our health care systems are struggling to get the blood donations they need.
Blood donations have reached a historic low with community drives canceled and blood donors following safer-at-home orders across the U.S. Blood supplies normally lasting 1-2 weeks have dwindled to 1-2 days. With blood having a short shelf life of 45 days, pre-“Safer-at-Home” donations cannot last for long in the era of limited movement.
The consequences of a blood shortage could result in the health care community having to make difficult decisions about supply usage during the COVID-19 crisis. We want to make sure we have enough blood to meet the needs of every patient: whether it is a child injured in a car accident, a mother fighting cancer or a first responder injured in the line of duty. With one donation of blood capable of saving up to three lives, this simple act could have a profound effect. With every donation, you give health care workers an opportunity to deliver the best possible care and save lives.
Blood is made up of multiple components that provide a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Red blood cells make sure our organs and tissues get oxygen. Platelets help heal injured blood vessels. Blood is also made up of plasma, which plays a role in the protection and maintenance of normal body functioning. It is so helpful that plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is currently being used to treat severe cases of COVID-19. There is no single alternative treatment that can reproduce all the benefits of a blood transfusion.
The Red Cross is in need of blood, platelet and AB Elite platelet donations. In order to become a donor, check the eligibility requirements for each donation type online. In the Madison area, appointments for blood donation can be made at American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers or Interstate Blood and Plasma centers. Blood donation centers have always gone to great lengths to keep workers and people who choose to donate safe from the spread of infectious disease and now is no exception.
Not everyone is going to be able to donate their blood. Vulnerable populations are encouraged to keep themselves at home to limit possible exposures. People who are not feeling well should also hold off donating until they are symptom-free. It is also possible that you do not meet your donation center’s requirements. Other ways to make meaningful contributions include hosting a virtual blood drive or volunteering with a local blood collection organization.
Now more than ever, we need to support our community. We encourage everyone who is willing and able to donate blood to do so. Donating blood is a simple way to help those in need and stand up to COVID-19.
Rory Bade and Megan Walusiak are medical students at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
