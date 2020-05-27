Rory Bade and Megan Walusiak: COVID-19 creates an urgent need for more blood donations

Blood is made up of multiple components that provide a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Red blood cells make sure our organs and tissues get oxygen. Platelets help heal injured blood vessels. Blood is also made up of plasma, which plays a role in the protection and maintenance of normal body functioning. It is so helpful that plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is currently being used to treat severe cases of COVID-19. There is no single alternative treatment that can reproduce all the benefits of a blood transfusion.

The Red Cross is in need of blood, platelet and AB Elite platelet donations. In order to become a donor, check the eligibility requirements for each donation type online. In the Madison area, appointments for blood donation can be made at American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers or Interstate Blood and Plasma centers. Blood donation centers have always gone to great lengths to keep workers and people who choose to donate safe from the spread of infectious disease and now is no exception.