Ronnie Hess: Yom Ha-Shoah: Remembrance in the days of COVID-19

I’ve been wearing my grandmother’s pearl-drop earrings, now that we are all shuttered in, at home. I’ve never put them on for long, always worried about them falling off since they’re not for pierced ears. These last several weeks, however, have given me the opportunity — strange to be talking about opportunity during a cataclysm, when tens of thousands worldwide are already dead.

Each earring’s pearl is circled by a string, almost a lasso, of shiny stones. Zirconia most likely, the poor man’s diamond, since my grandparents didn’t have much money. Still, as these tiny bits of starlight dangle just at the level of my jaw, they have an elegance to them, and set me to wondering how they came to be handed down.

My grandparents, Ida and Nathan, were German Jews, deported to the Treblinka concentration camp in 1942. Very little remains of their lives — no tombstones, no memories since I never met them, not many stories since my father couldn’t bear to speak of them. Some letters, yes, a few photos, a handful of fishing columns Nathan wrote, a sampler Ida sewed when she was a girl, some monogrammed silverware. These last belongings were spirited away by friends and returned to the family after the war. Probably the earrings, too.

