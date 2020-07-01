Ronna McDaniel: USMCA will foster prosperity for Wisconsinites and all of America

Ahead of the July 4 holiday, Wisconsin workers, farmers and manufacturers have added cause for celebration this year. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) goes into effect today after years of hard-fought negotiation on the part of President Trump and Republicans.
As our economy begins to rebound after being artificially interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the boost this new and improved North American trade deal will provide to all sectors of our economy could not come at a better time.
The USMCA is a win for all of America with its potential to add over half a million jobs and increase economic activity by over $235 billion, but nowhere will the benefits that this modernized, freer and fairer trade agreement brings be felt more than right here in the Badger State.
Wisconsin has an extensive trading relationship with both our neighbors to the north and the south, and by leveling the playing field between our two largest export markets, the USMCA will ensure parity for Wisconsin workers and contribute to American prosperity for decades to come.
USMCA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was negotiated over a quarter century ago and was a glaring example of failed trade policies from past administrations that led to an exodus of American jobs.
NAFTA was especially devastating here in Wisconsin, suffering over 83,000 trade-related job losses since NAFTA went into effect in 1993.
The need to replace NAFTA to reflect changes in technology and commerce in the 21st century was long overdue, and our Negotiator-in-Chief and his team deserve tremendous credit for displaying the political courage to actually get it done.
USMCA is a win for Wisconsinites in a number of ways.
As the dairy capital of our country, no one stands to benefit more from the expanded access to Canada’s dairy market than Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.
According to the non-partisan International Trade Commission, the USMCA is expected to add $314.5 million worth of new dairy exports, with $227 million worth going to Canada and over $50 million to Mexico, currently Wisconsin’s number one dairy export market.
In addition to dairy, the USMCA also significantly opens up the Canadian market to U.S. poultry products and will lead to more of the high-quality goods our farmers produce flowing more freely across our borders.
USMCA also makes good on one of the centerpieces of the president’s 2016 campaign, which was his pledge to restore America’s once-mighty manufacturing base.
The USMCA’s updated, stronger rules of origin for manufacturing standards, including in the auto industry, will help revitalize our manufacturing industry and bring back the very jobs President Obama famously, and incorrectly, forecasted were gone for good.
For example, the rules requiring 75% of auto content to be made in North America, including 40-45% of auto content by workers making at least $16 an hour, are expected to create up to 76,000 new automotive jobs and spur $34 billion in new investment in the auto industry alone.
This will be a big boon in Wisconsin, which exported $21.3 billion worth of manufactured goods in 2018 and where manufacturing exports supported an estimated 103,000 jobs in 2016.
President Trump’s recent visit to the Marinette shipyard, where the next generation of Navy frigates will be built, only underscores that under this president, U.S. manufacturing is back in a big way. This will continue to be true thanks to the USMCA.
Increased worker standards and environmental protections, including those endorsed by big labor and other groups historically supportive of Democrats, will also help prevent a “race to the bottom” and ensure other countries can’t undercut American workers.
More than just an improved, more reciprocal trade agreement, however, the USMCA signals a sea-change in thinking.
Under this president’s leadership, no longer will the United States capitulate on trade and be held captive to the demands of other countries.
President Trump has shown time and again that he has the political courage to walk away from a bad deal while also working tirelessly to get a good one done.
The contrast between the America-First trade policies championed by President Trump and those supported by Joe Biden in his 40-plus years as a career politician in Washington could not be greater.
Joe Biden’s decisions to vote for the job-killing NAFTA and to allow China to enter the World Trade Organization, a decision that led to thousands of factories shuttering and millions of American jobs being shipped overseas, demonstrate that Biden doesn’t have the judgement or ability to lead America’s fight on trade.
The implementation of USMCA proves President Trump does.
Despite months of needless delay and obstruction from Do-Nothing Democrats in Congress throughout the USMCA process, President Trump was able to deliver a better trade deal for America’s workers, farmers and manufacturers alike.
Free and fair trade has served as a foundation of American prosperity for over a century. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the USMCA will foster prosperity for Wisconsinites and all of America through the remainder of the 21st century and beyond.
Ronna McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.
