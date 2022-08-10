Ronna McDaniel: GOP convention in Milwaukee will offer optimistic, prosperous alternative

The Republican Party is thrilled that Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention following a thorough selection process. In two years, we look forward to presenting Americans with our Republican vision of freedom, prosperity and security as we nominate a strong Republican candidate for president. We also look forward to the great city of Milwaukee being front and center on the national stage.

We’re thankful to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Host Committee and Visit Milwaukee for their vision, cooperation and leadership. They have put this city above all else and been incredible partners, which will culminate in a tremendous economic benefit for Milwaukee, Milwaukee County and Wisconsin. As we undertake the important work of creating an outstanding convention experience that highlights everything Milwaukee and Wisconsin have to offer, we could not ask for better partners.

We chose this Midwestern city not only because it was a good logistical fit, but because of its rich history and the tremendous destination it is for work and play. Milwaukee is situated on beautiful Lake Michigan in a purple state that showcases the breadth of America’s political spectrum. Wisconsin plays an important role in presidential elections, and we look forward to making our party’s strong case to such a crucial audience.

It’s not our first time in town. Last September, we were proud to open an RNC Hispanic Community Center in the Lincoln Village neighborhood of Milwaukee.

Political conventions are a special and uniquely American tradition, and the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be the latest chapter in a long story of great moments, great speeches and great candidates. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan took the stage at the RNC in Dallas and talked about an election that was about more than just left or right: that election was about embracing American optimism or accepting left-wing, big-government decline.

We face a similar choice now.

That year, President Reagan won our nomination and went on to win 49 states on his way back to the White House. In 2024, 40 years later, we want to make a similar statement about the winning power of our conservative vision. In other words, this convention will see the Republican Party nominate the next president of the United States.

Regardless of who we end up nominating, we know this: Americans are fed up, and we need a return to Republican leadership to undo President Joe Biden’s failures in office. From skyrocketing prices, to rising violent crime and deadly drugs pouring through an open border, to indoctrination in our kids’ classrooms, Democrats have let the American people down at every turn.

Now, even as we struggle with a recession, Biden and the Democrats are working to raise taxes on hardworking Americans by billions of dollars and doubling down on the mistakes that delivered this failed economy. This is what liberal one-party rule looks like: Everything is more expensive, communities are less safe and our so-called leaders have no solutions.

Republicans offer a different vision. We want to cut your taxes, not raise them, and we will unleash American energy to drive down costs at the pump. We will always support our police, hold criminals accountable and give law enforcement the tools they need to keep our communities safe. We want parents to have a role in their kids’ education and to ensure that young students aren’t bombarded with radical and inappropriate curriculum.

Above all, Republicans celebrate America because we understand that this nation is -- and always will be -- the shining city on the hill that the rest of the world looks to as an example of freedom and opportunity.

When Republicans gather in Milwaukee in 2024, we’ll be doing so to present an optimistic, prosperous alternative to years of Democrat failure. Our convention will offer a national platform and deliver tremendous economic impact to this great American city while showcasing the best of the Republican Party and uniting us behind our next president.

The countdown to the 2024 Republican National Convention has begun.