Ron Spoerl: Let oil and gas pipeline detour tribal land in northern Wisconsin

JACKSON — As a Native American business owner, serial entrepreneur and someone who is proud to call Wisconsin home, I think it’s time to honestly and candidly discuss the Line 5 pipeline relocation in northern Wisconsin and its impact on our region.

Wisconsin needs raw product — crude oil and natural gas liquids — that Line 5 transports.

Millions of residents in Wisconsin depend on gasoline-powered vehicles to complete necessary tasks daily. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin businesses rely on diesel and gasoline powered shipping and delivery vehicles to transport their products from suppliers and to customers. About 280,000 Wisconsin homes depend on propane for heat during our long Wisconsin winter.

I support transitioning to “green” energy. As a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, I share a connection to the earth, have a duty to look after it and work toward technologies to better care for our planet. But I also understand we cannot pull the energy rug out from our friends and neighbors.

We cannot overnight expect families who are struggling to put food on their table to purchase a new $55,000 electric vehicle or purchase a $20,000 geothermal system. We are not ready. We need to invest in and develop “green” solutions, but this transition will take time — and we still must care for one another through this transition.

This all leads to the Line 5 relocation project, which was proposed because the Bad River Tribe requested Enbridge remove a 12-mile segment of the existing Line 5 pipeline from its tribal lands. Out of respect for the tribe, Enbridge has proposed a 40-mile reroute through Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties, which includes the agreement of all the landowners along the proposed route and completely removes the pipeline from tribal lands. Enbridge has respectfully engaged with Native American leadership and business owners while selecting the least impactful route to the environment for this project.

With our economy is struggling because of limited resources and higher interest rates, it is important we continue to keep costs down for our family, friends and communities. Gasoline is a byproduct of oil. The clothes you and I wear are byproduct oil. Ensuring our elders have heat for their home and your home is vital.

If this project is not approved, two possible outcomes could occur. The first is that the 540,000 barrels of raw product now running through the pipeline would be moved over to tanker trucks. This would result in about 2,100 trucks a day, or 90 every hour, being added to Hwy 2 — which cuts directly through the Bad River reservation. king raw product would not only increase fuel consumption through transportation, it also would cause added risks and potential for delays during the cold and snowy winters of northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The other option is to remove crude oil and natural gas liquids from our nation’s energy supply. This would lead to propane shortages and price increases in rural Wisconsin and Michigan. A major propane supplier in the Midwest has already warned that a Line 5 shutdown would lead to closures of its Superior and Rapid River propane facilities in Upper Peninsula. Further, two oil refineries in Toledo, Ohio, could close — likely leading to additional price increases at the pump throughout the Midwest.

We also can’t ignore the efforts made by Enbridge to minimize long- and short-term impacts on the environment. Technologies such as directional drilling are being used to leave waterways undisturbed. In addition, the route was developed to avoid sensitive resources and to minimize impacts on wetlands.

We all support alternative energy and working toward a society with reduced emissions. We all understand this will not happen overnight.

In the meantime, Wisconsin families and small businesses — just like mine and yours — will continue to rely on the products and energy made possible by pipelines such as Line 5. For these reasons, I support the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project and encourage other entrepreneurs, Native Americans and Wisconsinites to do the same.

Spoerl owns Hawk Industries in the Washington County village of Jackson and is a tribal member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.