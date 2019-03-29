The protection of privacy — freedom from government control of our private lives — is at stake in the nonpartisan April 2 race for state Supreme Court. One candidate, Judge Brian Hagedorn, is on record with an extreme view. He has advocated that government — state legislatures, police, and the courts— have the power to enforce a code of sexual conduct, using criminal penalties. Were he to be elected on April 2, the right to privacy in our homes would be threatened.
Fortunately, he is being opposed by Chief Appellate Court Judge Lisa Neubauer, who brings a wealth of experience to the table and no history of attacking individual rights and liberty.
To understand Brian Hagedorn’s legal philosophy, you need to zero in on a 2003 landmark Supreme Court case, Lawrence et al v. Texas. The facts in that case are simple: “[P]olice officers went to a residence in response to a neighbor's false complaint of a weapons disturbance. Upon arrival, the police found no weapons but did observe intimate activities between two men.” The men were subsequently arrested, and charged with violating a Texas law prohibiting “homosexual sodomy.”
The U.S. Supreme Court had little difficulty recognizing a severe threat to individual liberty in that Texas law and its enforcement. Six members joined to overturn the Texas statute. Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Ronald Reagan appointee, wrote the opinion for the six-member majority: “The statutes seek to control a personal relationship that is within the liberty of persons to choose without being punished as criminals. … The issue is whether the majority may use the power of the state to enforce those views on the whole society.”
Brian Hagedorn holds a diametrically opposite view. In 2005, while a law student at Northwestern University, he posted a blog calling the Lawrence decision a “travesty.” And then, in a wording so ugly it is disgusting to read, Hagedorn wrote: "The idea that homosexual behavior is different than bestiality as a constitutional matter is unjustifiable. … There is no right in our Constitution to have sex with whoever or whatever you want in the privacy of your own home (or barn).”
Other parts of Hagedorn’s record indicate that he will also lack compassion for workers’ rights. He served from 2010 to 2015 as Scott Walker’s chief legal counsel. He helped Walker draft Article 10, the law that stripped bargaining rights from teachers and other public workers. Walker then, in turn, appointed Hagedorn to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. Hagedorn now refuses to guarantee that he will recuse himself from future Act 10 litigation.
On April 2, we can cast a positive vote to protect individual liberty. The clearly qualified candidate in the state Supreme Court race is Wisconsin Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer. She has served on the court of appeals for more than 11 years. There is no hint of homophobia or anti-union attitudes in her record.
She was selected, for good reason, to be chief judge of that court. You will find on her website an itemized listing of the more than 300 current or former judges, sheriffs, and district attorneys who have endorsed Lisa Neubauer over her opponent.
Neubauer has served on multiple boards, including those of the Wisconsin Equal Justice Coalition, and Legal Action of Wisconsin. She has tutored Racine public elementary school students, and received a community service award from the Association of Women Lawyers.
Hagedorn and his campaign are now working hard to rewrite his record. On March 6, he told the Milwaukee Press Club: “What I have said is my job as a judge is to defend everyone’s constitutional rights, including their right to worship as they see fit."
We need to consider how far short his record falls from this high-minded statement. We need to contrast the content and tone of his blog against the community-mindedness and highly endorsed judicial experience of Lisa Neubauer. And then we need to get to the polls and vote accordingly.
If any one thing should be on our minds as we cast a vote on April 2 for state Supreme Court justice, it is these words from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on the duty of justices: “Our obligation is to define the liberty of all, not to mandate our own moral code.”
Ron Malzer of La Crosse is a retired psychologist.
