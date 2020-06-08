Ron Malzer: U.S. must come to grips with white supremacy

To this day, Christopher Columbus gets honored, despite the fact that he took indigenous people as slaves almost as soon as he arrived in the Caribbean. Genocide — physical and cultural — has been carried out for centuries against native people living on the U.S. mainland, with forced removals from their home communities, and their sons and daughters abducted to boarding schools for indoctrination into European values and religion.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Slavery was legal from 1609 to 1865, meaning that for more than two-and-a-half centuries, black and brown people in our country were denied status as human beings, relegated instead to being property, and subjected to continued unspeakably horrific terror. Lynchings and state-enforced racial segregation lasted into the 1960s. The list of racist atrocities goes on and on; we’ve now added the death of George Floyd.

America has never come to grips with the racism and violence of our history. We take pride in our Constitution and Bill of Rights, but use massive denial to forget how their principles of equality were completely obliterated for people of color. Until we fully accept the moral evil inflicted by white Americans on others, we will continue to oppress people of color.