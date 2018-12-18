On Dec. 14, outgoing Gov. Scott Walker triumphantly signed a package of retaliatory measures, passed by the lame-duck legislature in the dark of night. It was the death rattle of Walker’s tenure; the poison remains in our system.
The package locks in place mechanisms for the Republican Legislature to maintain a vise-like grip on the reins of political power, preventing our newly elected officials from working to break out of Republican straightjackets on health care, the safety net and environmental protection.
Last month, the Wisconsin electorate carried out a clean sweep of the executive branch, bringing Democrats into office as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and state treasurer. Republican legislators, with Walker’s blessing, struck back at the electorate, sticking a thumb in the eye of Gov.-elect Tony Evers, Attorney General-elect Josh Gaul, and the voters of Wisconsin.
It was a classic bait-and-switch operation. Longstanding designated powers of the executive branch were yanked and rewritten by the lame-duck legislators, who were furious at the election’s outcome.
The Republican axis also wrote into law measures seeking to prevent any future electorate from trying to further disrupt the Republican-dominated status quo.
Section III of the Wisconsin Constitution, “Suffrage,” begins with a simple declaratory sentence: “Every United States citizen age 18 or older who is a resident of an election district in this state is a qualified elector of that district.” Please read the annotated and convoluted history of what’s been done over time to weaken and overturn this principle.
Particularly in the last decade, the Legislature deliberately did everything in its power, sometimes even exceeding its lawful authority, to create workarounds and exceptions to this constitutional principle, and to prevent those whom they view as “the wrong people” from exercising their right to vote. The reason is clear.
National political developments in the 21st century have made it unlikely that Republicans will be able to maintain majority support in many of their currently held states, and so GOP officeholders’ ability to hang on is largely dependent on their ability to reduce voter turnout. The writing has been on the wall; in the seven presidential elections starting in 1992, Republicans have lost the popular vote for president in six.
You can see the results of a national Gallup Poll taken last December, asking voters to identify a party preference or leaning. The data made it crystal clear to the GOP that they are in deep trouble: Heading into this midterm election year, Republicans were on the short end of a 44 percent-to-37-percent division favoring the Democratic Party.
An internal GOP review following the party’s losses in 2012 warned them that the party base of older white males is dwindling in number, and that winning back a majority required them to “campaign among Hispanic, black, Asian, and gay Americans and demonstrate we care about them, too.”
The Republican Party leadership, however, has rejected inclusive vote-building in favor of voter suppression. As practiced by Republican-held states throughout the country, suppression begins with photo ID requirements. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman writes: “[N]ow you understand why there’s so much furor on the right over the alleged but actually almost nonexistent problem of voter fraud, and so much support for voter ID laws that make it hard for the poor and even the working class to cast ballots.”
In Wisconsin, black and Hispanic citizens do not hold drivers’ licenses in anywhere near the proportion that white voters do, so the Legislature in 2011 limited suffrage to those possessing that document or a similar one. This created a significant obstacle to voting for those who posed an electoral threat to them. A study looking at the impact of the photo ID requirement in 2016 in Dane and Milwaukee counties alone concluded: “[T]housands, and perhaps tens of thousands, of otherwise eligible people were deterred from voting by the ID law.”
The next step for voter suppression is to make sure that “the wrong people” have difficulty accessing the ballot. And so Republican legislatures around the country have passed statutes reducing the number of polling places in Democratic-leaning areas. And when indications are that early voting favors Democrats, legislation is passed making it harder to vote early. One such effort in Wisconsin was overturned by the courts; this did not stop Walker, Scott Fitzgerald, and Robin Vos from including early voting restrictions in the recently signed dark-of-night legislation.
Finally, because the majority of the voting public sometimes can generate the motivation to work around all these obstacles, GOP-dominated legislatures have written statutes to deny victory to candidates running on people-oriented platforms.
The technique with the most powerful majority-diluting impact is gerrymandering. Early in this decade, Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature decided to exercise its power to redraw boundaries by creating “districts” of outrageous shape. They empowered a handful of operatives to spend months in a back room plotting to draw a Republican map, immune as possible to the wishes of the voters. No person seeking reasonable boundaries was there — no one else was in the room where it happened.
In a healthy democracy, voters choose their officials. But in Walker-Fitzgerald-Vos Wisconsin, entrenched office-holders have been choosing their voters.
In the November mid-terms, Republican candidates for the state house in four states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina — took a beating, only to triumphantly claim a majority of seats. Most dramatic was Wisconsin, where the backroom-developed map created by Republican legislators succeeded in overpowering the will of the people. Republican Assembly candidates in Wisconsin, statewide, took a collective 53 percent to 45 percent drubbing. Incredibly, they emerged with 64 percent of the seats.
Wisconsin is Republican gerrymanderers’ heaven. Doing the math, you’ll see that when you count each Republican vote as one vote, each Democratic vote counted as 0.68. So much for one-person-one-vote in Wisconsin.
Democracy is a system of giving power to the citizenry. Plutocracy gives the balance of power to a wealthy elite.
In the last eight years, a very cozy relationship has developed among the governor, the Republicans in the Legislature, and wealthy donors. In a Dec. 9 op/ed titled “The Corporate Donors Behind a Republican Power Grab,” New York Times columnist David Leonhardt points to a link between excessive tax breaks given to corporations and their campaign contributions. Citing one pharmaceutical retailer, he writes: “[T]he company has allied itself with Wisconsin's brutally partisan Republican Party. That party is now in the midst of a power grab ...”
Less than 24 hours prior to signing the poison-package legislation, Walker singlehandedly maneuvered into law a tax obligation to the Kimberly-Clark Corporation that will cost taxpayers $28 million.
Out-of-state and overseas companies have been assured the last eight years that they can set up shop here without worrying either about workers having much say, or needing to heed regulations on pollution.
Workers' rights have been markedly diminished this decade. Walker explained to one billionaire megadonor that his strategy for limiting the power of workers to organize and have power was “divide and conquer.”
The arrogance of power shown by the ruling circle, sadly, has a deep history in America.
The Declaration of Independence gave us the powerful phrase “All men are created equal.” This was part of the proudly defiant and progressive rationale for why American government should be based upon the free will of the people, not on subservience to a king, whose autocratic power was claimed to have derived from God.
Subsequent steps clearly demonstrated, however, that when the founders gave power to “all men,” they were excluding women, African-Americans, and Native Americans. African-Americans were to be considered property, Native Americans were “uncivilized” and to be forcibly relocated and attacked by force as needed, and women were to be subservient to men, not independent agents. In their dehumanization and disempowerment of the majority, the founders got what they intended: White male property holders held the reins of power.
In the 242 years since the Declaration, significant strides have been made toward universal suffrage in America. Slavery was ended, although not on moral grounds but as a punishment to the Confederacy for seeking to break from the Union. Women fought a multidecade battle to earn the right to vote, finally achieved in 1920. The civil rights movement led by the Rev. King in the 1950s and 1960s succeeded in writing a language of equality into U.S. legal codes covering voting, housing and employment.
But ever since 1993 and Rep. Newt Gingrich’s leadership of Congress, the goal of the Republican Party nationally has been to disempower threats to the white male ruling circle, rather than to build a majority.
Wisconsin’s just-passed dark-of-night legislation once again disempowers the majority. It specifically limits the power of the executive branch officials to carry out the policies they were elected to implement. And it will require us as taxpayers to continue paying for participation in the Texas lawsuit aimed to nullify the Affordable Care Act, consistent with the class biases and right-wing ideology of the Republican Party.
Paul Krugman warned us in 2014: “The truth is that a lot of what’s going on in American politics is, at root, a fight between democracy and plutocracy. And it’s by no means clear which side will win.”
Clinging tenaciously to offices in Wisconsin despite their statewide lack of majority support, Republican elected officials have come down firmly on the side of plutocracy. The GOP political-industrial complex holds most of the cards. We the voters now have to prepare for a long, hard fight to try to wrest democracy back from its Republican Party grip.
Ron Malzer is a retired psychologist and family medicine educator in La Crosse.
