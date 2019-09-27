“Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall …
There’s a battle outside and it’s ragin’
It’ll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls
For the times they are a-changin.'”
— Bob Dylan (1963)
Climate Strike Week — Sept. 20-27 this year — and the actions we have seen may well be a pivotal moment in history. The world’s youth are making it clear that a war is on, and that a fierce intergenerational battle for the planet’s future has begun. Organizers of the youth-led movement reported that on day one alone, four million people around the world took to the streets to demand climate action.
In Madison, youth-led rallies pushed two goals. First, they pressed Gov. Tony Evers to declare, consistent with actions by more than 1,000 entities in 19 countries, that a “climate emergency” now exists. Second, they urged Madison Gas & Electric to reach net-zero carbon electricity by 2030.
Young people, tired of seeing their futures going up in flames, announced that they won’t take it any longer. I saw and heard that clearly at rallies in La Crosse. At noon on Sept. 20, UW-La Crosse students rallied around the university’s clock tower, placing themselves adjacent to a symbol of time ticking away.
A long list of deep worries and angers about our planet’s future had been collected. “Hear our fear” was the repeated response to their being read aloud. Here are three: “Irreparable damage to ecosystems and species extinctions," “war and civil unrest over food, water, and other natural resources," and “the kind of future their children and grandchildren will inherit.”
Who can blame the youth for being angry? And it’s not just college students aware of impending disaster. A La Crosse high school student said it powerfully: “To people who say we should be in school and not wasting our future, we say, they shouldn’t be wasting ours.”
The Associated Press reported that the climate emergency worldwide would be met by “climate strikes, climate summits, climate debates, (and) a dire climate science report.”
How dire is the emergency? On Sept. 24, CBS News reported that an early draft of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's upcoming scientific report warns of a high likelihood that hundreds of millions of coastal dwellers around the globe will be forced to abandon their homes within this century.
Our country’s leaders are setting the world on a collision course with reality. America, and only America, first signed and then walked out on the 196-party Paris Climate Accords. And that is just one of the ways the Trump administration is throwing logs and pouring gasoline on the fire.
The White House is now allowing states to burn more coal, while acknowledging, using a very low estimate, that their order will lead to at least 1,000 deaths over the next decade. President Trump has announced that California, a state that voted against him decisively, will be ordered by the White House entity still calling itself "the Environmental Protection Agency," to allow higher levels of auto exhaust emissions.
One other man, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, continues to stand in the doorway and block up the hall. Deriding progressive proposals to address the climate emergency and the lack of access to vitally-needed healthcare, he declared in April his self-serving sense of purpose: "Think of me as the Grim Reaper."
Sadly, his self-chosen moniker is all too apt. The determination by a few older men with a stranglehold on power is all too evident. The privileged few are feathering their protected nests; the forests are burning.
Our country’s role in the world has been transformed. No longer the leader of the free world, we are carving out territory as a pariah nation, hell-bent on a globally-destructive joy ride powered by fossil fuels.
The battle has begun. I, for one, will not be a bystander as our national policies tolerate and increase the warming of the globe. I will not accept the idea that our nation is a major driver of melting ice, causing ocean tidal waters to flood the adjacent cities and villages.
As a father and grandfather, I know that I need to act now if the planet is to be saved. I want to answer the call issued in the Dylan anthem: “Then you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone, for the times they are a-changin.”
The last word goes to Greta Thunberg. She has led the weekly student climate action strikes in Sweden that launched last Friday’s week-long battle cry that was heard around the world. Greta is 16 years old. On Sept. 23, she addressed the United Nations Climate Summit.
Hear her words: “How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just ‘business as usual’ … You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: “‘We will never forgive you.’”
Ron Malzer is a retired psychologist and freelance writer who lives in La Crosse. He can be reached at ronsaturday@gmail.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.