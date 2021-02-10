Ron Malzer: The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature is endangering us all

"Republicans (in the Wisconsin Legislature) haven’t taken COVID-19 seriously from the beginning, and they still aren’t now, more than 280 days since they last sent a bill to the governor’s desk.” — Britt Cudaback, spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers, on Jan 22
“I haven’t seen anything that I’m real excited about. … I’m not real keen about that stuff.” State Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, explaining in November to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel why he would not consider Gov. Evers’ $541 million proposal for COVID-19 impact relief
More than two months ago, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a critically needed economic relief package. It was immediately torpedoed by then-incoming Kapenga, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. On the day prior to the Republicans’ relief aid blockade, 92 Wisconsin residents had died of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In addition to the ever-increasing death toll, COVID-19 has sent unemployment spiraling upward. As of December, nearly 10 million people nationwide were pushed into the ranks of the unemployed. COVID-19 was and is wreaking economic havoc on many Wisconsin residents, particularly those who own and work at restaurants and other small businesses.
For nearly 10 months, the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has blocked each and every proposed state action that could slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest chapter in this saga of recklessness began on Jan. 26, when the Republican-dominated state Senate voted to overturn Evers’ most recent masking-in-public requirement. Their goal: making Wisconsin an “anything goes” state with regard to public masking. They are advancing this dangerous agenda over the strong objections of organizations working daily to protect those on the front lines: hospital leaders, churches, doctors, emergency medical workers, pharmacists and small-business owners. Evers rightfully compared the GOP measure to an attempt to abolish speed limits.
On Jan. 28, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Assembly was prepared to overturn the masking requirement. They were unaware, until it was pointed out to them by Wisconsin’s Hunger Task Force and a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report, that they were about to prevent 250,000 Wisconsin families from receiving $49 million a month in emergency food assistance.
Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state Senate was promoting measures to delay vaccines to those imprisoned, and to prevent worksite masking requirements — thereby significantly increasing coronavirus exposure to those residing and working in hospitals and other close-quarters settings.
Wisconsin has suffered the COVID-driven deaths of more than 5,800 people. We need to pause to remember them. We can only wonder if some of those people would be with us today, had we had a Legislature promoting public health instead of working against it.
Wisconsin citizens reject the extreme anti-government ideology of our Legislature. They endorse the work Evers is doing to promote public safety. Sadly, our anti-mask Republican legislators have absolute control over which issues get considered, and which ones get blocked, even during this pandemic.
Republican leaders try to argue that health mandates infringe on their constituents’ personal liberties, as if there were a right to spread lethal germs written into our Constitution. There isn’t.
Republicans in the Legislature are nearly immune from being voted out of office. In 2011, they created, behind closed doors, a redistricting map using “cracking and packing,” insulating most current Wisconsin Republican politicians from the will of the majority.
We as members of the public whose lives and livelihoods are at risk need to do two things. First, we need to contact our lawmakers and demand that they listen to the impassioned pleas that are coming from our country’s doctors, instead of working against our state’s public health.
Second, we need to support the work of Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, to prevent us from once again being gerrymandered into a Legislature that neither represents the interests of its citizen constituents, nor works to protect the lives and livelihoods of all of us.
Our doctors and other medical personnel are very much on the front lines, putting in often inhumane hours, and risking exposure to the virus. Let them, via the Wisconsin Medical Society, have the final word on what critically needs to be done to protect our lives and our livelihoods: “We need to do all we can to prevent more deaths and help our economy return to normal. We ask all of our government leaders to support physicians and other front-line health care workers by promoting mask-wearing as an effective tool against COVID-19.”
Ron Malzer, a retired psychologist, is now a board member at-large of the La Crosse County Democratic Party.
