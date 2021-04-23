Ron Malzer: The heart of the state of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin

“We all have feelings, assumptions, perceptions, fears and stereotypes about others. Some biases we are aware of, and others we might not be fully aware of, which is why they are called ‘implicit’ or 'unconscious biases.’" — Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, instructing the jury at the conclusion of legal arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial.
From the first words of the prosecution’s closing arguments, the burden resting on them was evident: They needed to prove that George Perry Floyd, Jr. was a human being.
In the first sentence of prosecutor Steven Schleicher’s closing argument to the jury, he spoke George Perry Floyd, Jr.’s name. He followed with the name of George Floyd’s mother, “Sissy Floyd”, identifying her as “the mom of the neighborhood.”
Schleicher then gave a concise and powerful statement of the cold-blooded killing for which he, as part of a skilled and dedicated team of attorneys, was responsible for obtaining a conviction.
“On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died face down on the pavement, right on 38th and Chicago, in Minneapolis,” Schleicher said. In a tone carrying enough gravity to pull the jury and the worldwide audience into the abyss, he spoke a partial sentence, saying it two times: “Nine minutes and 29 seconds. Nine minutes and 29 seconds.”
The stakes were enormous. Had an acquittal occurred, the reaction of those justifiably enraged would have brutalized Minneapolis. It would also, in my opinion, have hit very hard in Madison and Milwaukee. And with Court TV livestreaming the event, what reason do we have to believe that there would be no outpouring of rage also in Munich, or in Milan?
Far worse than all that would have occurred. An acquittal of Derek Chauvin would have declared to the world, loud and clear, that a white police officer could get away with a cold-blooded murder that took place while the whole world was watching.
What was the defense thinking? A reasonable defense lawyer might have told his client under these circumstances: “You were caught, on videotape, callously crushing a human being’s neck, in slow motion, for almost nine-and-a-half minutes. There were many observers. No reasonable jury would vote to acquit. For God’s sake (and the sake of Minnesota and the world) please, please, please let’s make a plea bargain.”
Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, attacked, using words as his weapons. He inflicted about three hours of pain on the jury, and the world. He used about 90% of his time strutting around, spouting multisyllable legal and medical terms. He hoped that the jury, dazzled by his self-assessed cleverness and brilliance, would swallow whole the debris he was offering up.
He totally missed the fact that the jury consisted of human beings, who clearly must have thought they deserved better treatment than a massive re-exposure to the trauma that had occurred at what is now named George Floyd Square. As human beings, they deserved a lunch break. They surely longed to be able to eat some real food, instead of swallowing Nelson’s garbage. They clearly needed a break so their weary bodies and minds could rest from the torture of watching the evidence that President Biden has characterized as “overwhelming.”
What was Chauvin thinking about during the trial? Masked or unmasked, he looked like a schoolboy, taking notes at a school play whose plot he couldn’t follow.
Floyd’s voice was heard at the trial, because of the presence of mind of an bystander — 17 years old at the time — who, with steady hand, recorded the events with her cellphone camera. The world has now heard Floyd's voice, with an officer’s knee and 90-plus pounds of weight on his neck, and concrete below him, pleading for his life. Pleading in pain, fear and anguish. Twenty-seven times he called out, “I can’t breathe.”
How did the defense respond? Nelson, thinking himself clever, dropped the word “reasonable” into his closing argument more than 160 times. Get the play on words he was trying to drive home to the jury? Chauvin was a “reasonable” police officer, Nelson was saying. Members of the jury, he was arguing, you should find a “reasonable doubt” about what happened, and disregard what you have seen over and over again with your eyes, and heard over and over again with your ears.
To complete his case, Nelson drew on almost every racist trope imaginable to try to justify the unjustifiable. George Floyd was a big man. He had “superhuman” strength. He was loud. And there was a large, diverse crowd surrounding the officers and Floyd.
Nelson was clearly implying to the members of the jury that any “reasonable” police officer, called to that scene to investigate the possible use of a counterfeit $20 bill, might very well do what Chauvin did: Execute George Floyd, in broad daylight, by spending nearly nine-and-a-half minutes crushing his neck until Floyd had no more breath to cry out in pain, and no more heartbeats to receive the love of others, or to give love in return.
It was left to the prosecution to make the final statement prior to the case going to the jury. Prosecution in this case was a team, each with a role to play. Some were employees of the state, others were caring attorneys giving their time pro bono. They all desperately wanted justice to prevail, at least this one time, in the state of Minnesota. Prosecution team member Jerry Blackwell spoke the final words.
On one hand, he had a heavy burden. He needed to hold in check the rage that any reasonable human being would experience at having to watch and listen to the videos shown of the life of George Floyd being snuffed out, in slow motion, over nearly 30 minutes. As a dark-skinned man, Blackwell had every reason to scream in the courtroom every bit as loud as the Black Lives Matters supporters were chanting outside the courtroom. It was his job to find the legalese to convey: Ladies and gentleman of the jury, what you have just heard from the defense is a bunch of bullshit, and it borders on lying.
Blackwell, who has represented corporate clients in 47 states and in other countries, was more than up to that challenge. He delivered the final words of the trial, which I believe will ring through history the way many of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words have: Dr. King’s dream, as we remember, was that someday, his “children” would be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
Blackwell’s final words: “The largest departure from the truth (in the defense’s claim) was that ‘Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big.’ You know the truth.… The truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin's heart was too small.”
Story to be continued.
Ron Malzer has spent his career tapping into the power of words. A pre-law student turned psychologist, he has more than 70 published opinion pieces in the La Crosse Tribune, with numerous others in the Capital Times. He is the chief compiler of the dramatization: "Dr. King's Call for Justice: Are We Listening?" with permission to perform granted by the King Center. He lives in La Crosse.
