Ron Malzer: The glass shards of sexism-racism

“I don't know how Kamala Harris doesn't get impeached if the Republicans take over the House.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham on Fox News, Feb. 14
“…a neo-socialist, left-of-Lenin whack job.” — Rep. John S. Kennedy on Interior Secretary-nominee Rep. Deb Haaland on Feb. 23
“You called Sen. Sanders everything but an ignorant slut.” — Kennedy on Feb. 10, this time railing against the use of personal attacks while grilling Budget Director-nominee Neera Tanden about her tweets
Former prosecutor and then-Sen. Kamala Harris, paired last October in a debate with then-Vice President Mike Pence, raced to the plate to go on offense. She began by critiquing the Trump-Pence administration for its lack of a COVID-19 policy, declaring: “The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”
She sustained the attack throughout the debate. Given a softball question as her final opportunity, Harris responded masterfully. A feel-good, optimistic tone was needed, and she was spot-on in delivering effusive praise to the resilience of her running mate, presidential nominee Joe Biden, while skillfully dropping in a quick reference to Trump’s ugly shout-out to the murderous neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville.
The debate ended, and America weighed in. Reactions were not slow in coming, particularly from defenders of the status quo. Not surprisingly, the tone and content of many were laced with gender-associated blasts against “failures” on Harris' part.
Actor James Woods tweeted: “Mike Pence was a gentleman, forthright and focused. He delivered his plan for America brilliantly. Kamala Harris behaved like a ‘Valley Girl’, smirking and rolling her eyes like a petulant brat, dodging every question she was asked.”
Woods was not alone in his gender-based blast. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly tweeted this advice for Harris: “Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces.”
President Trump, of course, went for the jugular. He blasted Harris for being “nasty" and “totally unlikeable,” spitting out the adjective that he used ceaselessly in 2015 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Then, for good measure, he referred to Harris as “this monster.”
Finally, drawing a hardy drink from our country’s deep and polluted well of sexism and racism, Laura Ingraham’s Fox News guest, Pastor Darrell C. Scott, delivered this characterization of Harris: “Hillary Clinton in blackface.”
Harris and Clinton were both up against what Annenberg Communication School Dean Kathleen Hall has called out as “the double bind” for women in leadership. It is imperative, Hall wrote in 1995, for those women holding high office, or those aspiring to it, to find exactly the right messaging, and just the right personal style. Otherwise, Hall argued, they will be cut with a whipsaw.
A woman leader seeking acceptance, Hall declared, must steer very carefully between the two poles of “the fake choices women have been offered, including womb or brain, silence or shame, equality or difference, femininity or competence, and youth or invisibility.”
Blatant and cruel sexism-racism filled the 2016 presidential election campaign. Donald Trump was given a pass by tens of millions after being caught boasting of his serial sexual assaults against women, and the power of celebrity privilege to avoid all consequences. His attacks against the biology and the appearance of women were legion, as were his ugly racist statements. For this, he received 24/7 coverage, the brutal words mostly forgotten after the attacks had left their mark.
Fast forward to Feb. 14. Senator Lindsey Graham is on a Fox News Sunday program, and he is angry. His "Dear Leader" had been impeached by the House of Representatives, and, just the day before, 57% of the Senate, including seven of his Republican colleagues, had found Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection.” Time for a new takedown.
Dreaming up a revenge impeachment, Graham, after making four references to “Sen. McConnell,” then names his target as “Kamala Harris”, thereby stripping the vice president of the title and role she has earned.
For his fantasized impeachment of Vice President Harris, he offers quite the rationale. He employs the “violent innocence” technique named by social psychologist Stanley Cohen, one used shamelessly and endlessly by Trump. In it, one forcefully and falsely accuses the other side of doing exactly what one’s own side has just done.
Accordingly, Graham stoops to tossing this accusation against Harris: “She actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open.”
It was the 1988 Willie Horton ad redux, portraying black people, not right-wing extremists, as violent. The political target this time was a sitting vice president, female, and of both African and South Asian ancestry.
The 21st century has seen America breaking racial and gender barriers to high office, first by President Barack Obama in 2008, and then by Harris in 2020. Now, two other women of color, Haaland and Tanden, are forced to stand by. Haaland must wait to see if the continuously-repaired glass ceiling will block her from service to the country. Seeing "no path forward" to her confirmation, Tanden withdrew her name from consideration last week.
The nominees have spoken powerfully. But that's not always enough. When you are starting to crack the glass ceiling, those who maintain it will pick up the shards, and, as you seek to rise upward, they will go after your skin.
Ron Malzer, a retired psychologist, is now a board member at-large of the La Crosse County Democratic Party.
