Ron Malzer: The dangerous missive launched from our Capitol

At high noon on Dec. 14, in our state Capitol, a document was prepared. Ten people signed it, Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Andrew Hitt the first among them.
“MEMORANDUM,” it begins, just below the seal of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
“TO: The President of the United States Senate (Mike Pence); the Archivist of the United States; the Wisconsin Secretary of State; and the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Wisconsin’s Western District."
“FROM: Andrew Hitt, Chairperson, Electoral College of Wisconsin.”
“RE: Wisconsin’s Electoral Votes for President and Vice President.”
The essence of this dangerous missive, launched from our state Capitol, is found on page 3. It is aimed squarely at the heart of American democracy:
“CERTIFICATE OF THE VOTES OF THE 2020 ELECTORS FROM WISCONSIN: We the undersigned, being the duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America, do hereby certify the following: … FOR PRESIDENT: DONALD J. TRUMP — 10 Votes; FOR VICE PRESIDENT: MICHAEL R. PENCE — 10 Votes.”
What in the blazes is going on here? If you read this document, and consider its context, it becomes perfectly clear.
Donald Trump had made no secret of his desire to install himself as America’s ruler-for-life. Not only had he falsely declared victory on Nov. 3, he had also bragged in August: “And then, after (the 2020-2024 term), we'll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years."
Accordingly, Trump egged on those assembled at the White House Jan. 6: “All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president and you are the happiest people. … And Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country."
The organization Law Forward obtained this memorandum, and then filed a formal complaint with the Wisconsin Election Commission stemming directly from it. The complaint labels the self-appointed group “fraudulent electors.”
It accuses them of 1) falsely claiming to be the duly elected and qualified Wisconsin electors for president and vice president; 2) holding a meeting they were restrained from holding by virtue of Trump’s defeat in the Wisconsin November election; and 3) putting forth a signed document attempting to cast ten votes for Trump and Pence “though they knew that was not true and that their documents were fraudulent.”
One of the 10 pseudo-electors is Bill Feehan, La Crosse County Republican Party chairman. In an email to the La Crosse Tribune, he rationalized: “If President Trump had ultimately won the state of Wisconsin, Republican electors would have needed to have met on that date, time and location in order for the results to be certified.”
There is, in the memorandum, not a wisp of a prayer that begins to resemble what Feehan claims the document to be. His email is a vain effort to put a sugar coating on a rotten fish.
The WEC is a six-member panel, consisting of three appointees from each political party. One of the six members is Robert Spindell. He is also one of the 10 individuals who signed the document naming themselves as Wisconsin’s duly-elected electors.
Spindell has not yet announced whether he will recuse himself from hearing this complaint. He currently serves two roles: a subject named in the complaint, and, as one of six persons who will rule on it, potentially assessing consequences.
We need to contact the WEC. And we need to demand that Spindell, as an alleged perpetrator of the charges, recuse himself immediately from having any further influence on the WEC deliberations. And on a matter of this gravity, we need to demand public hearings.
The unthinkable happened, and America almost lost its democracy. A sitting president, with the help of his enablers from the Republican Party, worked feverishly to squash the will of the American people. We cannot allow their efforts to go unpunished.
Ron Malzer, a retired psychologist, is now a board member at-large of the La Crosse County Democratic Party.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.