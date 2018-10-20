President Trump has been leading loud, nasty political rallies touting the supposed virtues of his hand-picked Supreme Court member Brett Kavanaugh. Tossing red meat to those caught up in his cult of personality, he mimicked and mocked the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Mitch McConnell basked in personal glory as the all-male Senate Judiciary Republican bloc rammed through Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and then again as the 45 male and five female Republican senators marched in lockstep. Millions around the country were horrified by the president’s campaign to vilify Dr. Blasey Ford.
The American majority detests Trump and his wrecking-ball tactics. Heading into November 2016, a clear majority found him unfit for the presidency. Leah Vukmir, current Republican candidate for the US Senate, got it right when in March of 2016 she said of Trump, “He’s offensive to everyone.” By the fall of 2016, she and virtually every Republican nationally had swallowed the Kool-Aid, transforming themselves from “conservatives” into Trump supporters of Trump and Trumpism. Vukmir’s website now reads: “I am honored to have [Trump’s] endorsement.”
The Republican Party, with its 90 percent male U.S. House and 88 percent male U.S. Senate blocs, has held a stranglehold on power. They now dominate the Supreme Court.
They’ve promoted an agenda of Putin-style autocracy, avarice-based foreign and environmental policy, tax cuts for the wealthy, and white male supremacy. Finally, on Nov. 6, we the American people have our chance to thrust a spear into this cyclops.
And fight back effectively we will. On the midterm ballot are 235 Republican-held US House seats, five of them from Wisconsin. Twenty-six Republican governors, including Scott Walker, are having to defend what they’ve done and what they’ve refused to do.
The ever-shrinking national Republican Party cannot generate a majority vote. Fifty-four percent of 2016 presidential election voters cast ballots against Trump. Hillary Clinton defeated him by 2.9 million votes in the popular vote. But the power of the four G’s — geography, gerrymandering, greed, and gatekeeping —gave Republicans their current lock on power.
Geography: an enormous gift to the Republicans. California has more than 39 million residents; the smallest 10 states combined have fewer than 10 million. California elects two U.S. senators; the smallest 10 states, 20. Small, conservative states get extremely disproportionate representation to dominate the Senate, and to make a very unpopular presidential candidate the winner of the Electoral College.
Gerrymandering: Republican legislators and lawyers have gotten highly skilled in backroom map-drawing; their “packing and cracking” yielded them red legislatures in Wisconsin and other swing states.
Greed: the driver of our current foreign and environmental policies. “American First” translates to “Billionaires First,” generating mega-dollars in donations to Republican candidates. Trump’s burn-more-coal, scorched-earth response to the international reports of impending environmental collapse is also a Republican money-maker.
Gatekeeping the vote: used by almost every Republican legislature. Voter ID laws and voter-roll purging disenfranchise large numbers of African-American, Native American, and Hispanic voters.
Voters are angry that Republicans in the House and Senate tried to repeal Obamacare, threatening to take away health care access from about 22 million voters, and forcing those with pre-existing conditions to worry about losing coverage. Attacks on public education have damaged our future.
Republicans are now scurrying around claiming that they weren’t accepting these disastrous efforts and tweets by the president. Has even one of them criticized Trump by name for throwing praise at those leading the neo-Nazi rally that took lives? Or the policy that locked immigrant children in cages?
If there’s one overwhelmingly powerful example of Republicans enforcing silence and denial, it’s what happened since the release of the "Access Hollywood" videotape in October 2016. For all the world to see and hear, Donald Trump boasted of his delight in grabbing women by the genitals and encouraged his companion in this direction by telling him that for a celebrity, these assaults will go unpunished.
Brave women came forward to describe what happened to them at the hands of the man who is now president of the United States. Nineteen women, by name, have accused Trump of assaultive violations of their body and privacy. “Malicious lies,” scoffed President Trump; who believes him?
Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who invested thousands of congressional staff hours and millions of taxpayer dollars into pseudo-investigations of Hillary Clinton, have barred the door to even a single minute of hearings for the personal testimonies that would be so damaging to their president and their political party.
Tammy Baldwin in the Senate and Reps. Pocan, Kind and Moore in the House will continue to fight for us. We can flip the seat of Paul Ryan — who already threw in towel in April — and others who’ve aided and abetted in the destruction of the environment and the demise of basic human decency. Silenced no more, we’re ready to roar.
Ron Malzer is a retired psychologist and family medicine educator in La Crosse.
