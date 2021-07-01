Ron Malzer: Progressive patriotism requires telling the truth about history

As we head into the Fourth of July weekend marking the 245th anniversary of independence from King George’s England, we have a new battle on our hands. It was launched this past year as right-wing forces have gone on the attack, seeking to whitewash our country’s centuries-long history of structural racism.
State governments and school boards are being pressed to mandate history curricula scrubbed clean of any focus on chattel slavery and removal of Native Americans. Their purpose: to provide cover for present-day policies that sustain the racial status quo, in all of its inequality.
Critical race theory, a decades-old perspective on structural racism, is currently in the crosshairs. The usually secretive, Koch brothers-funded organization ALEC has gone public to declare that the 1619 Project Curriculum "is infecting our schools."
The curriculum, an extension of the The New York Times Magazine's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, aims "to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."
ALEC sees that kind of thinking as a threat.
"Diversity training is taking over our workplaces," the organization declared. "How do patriotic Americans respond?”
ALEC answers that question with a call for “reclaiming education and the American Dream.”
Note the use of the word “infecting,” implying that a thoroughly-documented historical perspective somehow represents a threat to our survival. Note, too, ALEC’s wrapping itself in the American flag, labeling their history suppression effort “patriotic.”
Responding enthusiastically to the ALEC call, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to offer a $3,000 bonus, using funds from the federal CARES Act, to any teacher willing to learn and teach a new "civics" curriculum, one that he states will be devoid of teaching critical race theory. With zero evidence, he denounced critical race theory as “teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other.”
Never one to avoid advocacy for rewriting reality, Sen. Ron Johnson urged right wingers to “run for school board. Don’t let them teach critical race theory.”
There is no honest way to describe America’s 1619 onward history of chattel slavery, “Indian removal,” and other atrocities of America’s 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries without identifying these as government-sponsored genocide.
Minimizing or denying this racial history allows emotional disconnection, e.g., “It’s all in the past.” It also invites denial of current-day disparity, leading some to say, “It’s their own damn fault,” or to buy into a very close cousin, “It’s because they or their culture is too __ " (fill in a racial trope).
An unflinching look into our past includes both steps toward democracy, and the prolonged degradation of millions of human lives. Accurate history-telling is an essential first step toward inclusion and equity.
The needed full-throated denunciation of dehumanization would open, to the diverse people of America, a viable pathway for all to have productive participation in our political, social and cultural lives.
A progressive patriotism honors those who supported, in varied ways, America’s revolution against the British monarchy. It amplifies our appreciation for those who risked or gave their lives to terminate the Confederate dream of slavery forever. And it praises in gratitude those in the 1940s who heroically staved off a horrific nightmare, preventing the quest of a German fuehrer, an Italian dictator and a Japanese emperor in their quest for world domination.
Progressive patriotism also honors women’s liberationists, both suffragists and second-wave feminists, who pushed aside well-fortified barriers. It gives reverence to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life was taken at age 39 as he fought for racial and socioeconomic justice. We give praise to John Lewis for the head-bashing he received as a civil rights marcher, and for decades of tireless work promoting voting rights for Black Americans.
As progressives, we must invoke the past in its fullness, standing true to our best selves.
Progressives strongly uphold the inspiring aspirational words in our Declaration: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We as progressives must carry the torch to illuminate our past, cast light on the realities of our present, and shine a bright light as we push toward a more racially just future. This is how we as Americans truly honor the Declaration of Independence this Fourth of July.
Ron Malzer is a board member of the La Crosse County Democratic Party. The views expressed are his own.
