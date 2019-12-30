Ron Malzer: In 2020, we can prevail over the brutal storm

The Trump firestorm that started in June 2015, propelled by shearing straight-line winds, has devastated much of what used to be the United States. Beginning with a scorched-earth campaign announcement speech, and near-daily tweet-storms, Trump initiated and amplified hate-mongering messages aimed at destroying civil discourse, common purpose and community, by turning latent resentments into a nationwide, skin-burning conflagration.
The ongoing devastation can be brought to an end in 2020, allowing the start of a gradual healing and rebuilding. It will only happen if, and only if, the American majority, who has never liked Donald Trump or wanted him to be president, seizes this pivotal moment in history, making it possible to start our country on the long journey of recovery.
Donald John Trump was born in New York City on June 14, 1946. At age 5 or 6, he spotted a neighbor’s son unattended in a playpen, and threw rocks at him. In second grade, by his own account, he delivered a punch giving a black eye to his music teacher.
Trump in his 20s set out to own as much of Manhattan as was possible. Spearheading this voracious campaign was well-connected New York City lawyer Roy Cohn, who had served as Joe McCarthy’s right-hand man in the massive 1950s career-destroying Red Scare campaign. Cohn taught Trump how to safely disregard rules and regulations at will, with this dictum: never settle, never apologize and always be on the attack.
Trump, his father Fred and their company Trump Management were the named defendants in a lawsuit accusing them of illegal racial discrimination housing practices. The suit was brought by the federal Justice Department.
Under Cohn’s tutelage, Trump counter-attacked with a $100 million lawsuit, seeking payment of that sum by the American taxpayers, based on alleged defamation of reputation. From there on out, Trump’s real estate operations continuously bluffed and stiff-armed those seen as a threat to Trump’s acquisition of ever-increasing wealth and power.
Donald Trump’s inability to ever be satisfied with a deal, or to follow the rules of a deal, had been well-documented ahead of the 2016 election. In an extremely well-researched report, USA Today informed the world that Trump and/or his real estate company landed in court at least 3,500 times. Five months before Election Day 2016, the nature of the business operation that Trump ran had been laid bare.
The expose generated almost zero media interest and coverage. Instead, we were flooded with thousands upon thousands of stories about Hillary Clinton’s non-crime — her private email server — leaving unchallenged the Trump-created myth of the businessman who had succeeded by his extraordinary negotiating skills. Few voters were informed of the actual Trump business modus operandi: lawyer up and keep pounding “the enemy.”
Between 2004 and 2015, Trump made a fortune as the lead in TV’s “The Apprentice.” Wearing elegantly-tailored suits and basking in privilege, Trump repeatedly gave viewers the vicarious thrill of callously and arrogantly telling aspiring men and women, “You’re fired!”
And then in June 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for the world’s most powerful job, presenting himself as the man of unequaled genius and ready to serve as president, leader of the free world and commander-in-chief of a nation holding more than 3,000 nuclear warheads. He had not one day of experience as a member of a city council, or school board, or any other government office. What he had was a multi-year history as a “birther” — a social media circulator of a false and ugly racist rumor — and a lifetime of preparation as an entertainer and celebrity known for administering blows verbal violence against others.
To announce his candidacy, Trump spewed this much-publicized and vile statement about Mexican immigrants: “They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” His presidency then followed that up by ripping apart families at the border and tossing children into cages.
Less than a month-and-a-half after taking office, President Trump issued Executive Order 13780: “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry.” It cruelly and evilly slammed shut the door on the men, women and children of Syria, a country whose civil war has killed at least 400,000, and left about 5 million people homeless.
Would-be immigrants and refugees from four other Muslim-majority countries and two countries populated predominantly by people of color now face the same fate. Note, however, that the oil-rich, deal-loving monarchs of Saudi Arabia, the country whose nationals constituted 15 of the 19 people whose monstrous terrorist attack on 9/11 took the lives of almost 3,000 people, were given an exemption from this ethnic-based decree masquerading as an anti-terrorism measure.
Trump’s essential and deep-seated hatred of black people and women will require book-length treatment in years to come. To a crowd that had witnessed a white man delivering a head punch to a defenseless black demonstrator at a Trump rally, he threw this piece of red meat: he announced that he was looking into paying the legal fees of the attacker.
Trump chose to verbalize his intense disgust at having to think about Hillary Clinton’s taking a bathroom break during a presidential primary debate, with Trump then proceeding to publicly assess Clinton’s debate performance with “she got schlonged.” Candidate Trump’s use of raging “Lock her up!” campaign rallies, and his employment, as president, of a character assassination campaign rally to taunt Dr. Christine Blasey Ford with ugly misogynist stereotypes (“if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says…” ) all represent vicious blows against civility and decency.
Having told the world in 2010 his principle for preying on women — “move forward, even if you get smacked,” we received, one month before the election, Trump’s enthusiastic cheerleading for sexual assault. For all the world to see, the “Access Hollywood” video was made public. Subsequently, and prior to the election, more than 20 accusers came forward with the detailed specifics of Trump violating their privacy or control of their body.
Sixty-six million voters shrugged that off; for two years, Senator Majority Mitch McConnell and former House Speaker Paul Ryan declined to hold hearings on any or all of these accusations of serious criminal activity.
Now in office nearly three years, Trump’s philosophy of governing is crystal clear: “I’m an unsurpassed genius, I have the most powerful job in the world, and so I get to do whatever I want to impose my will and destroy others.” If Trump were to be re-elected, there is no limit to the power he and his federal government underlings will have to terrorize America.
How many more rallies would we see like the one in Charlottesville, Virginia? Neo-Nazis marched, chanted white supremacist slogans, killed an innocent young woman by crushing her to death with an automobile and wounded many other, to then receive a “very fine people on both sides” from the White House?
Speaking truth to power, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared Trump’s presidency “a continuing threat to our democracy and national security.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that he has strong interest in preventing the upcoming Senate impeachment trial from allowing any evaluation of the devastation caused by Trump’s abuses of power, seeking instead to have the Senate bypass its supremely important constitutional oversight duty in favor of generating Election 2020 sound bites to promote the Republican Party pro-autocracy, the-President-is-above-the-law stance, and the false narratives that support it.
Nov. 3, 2020 will be a golden opportunity, and probably also our last chance to end the current gale-force-destruction government that’s fed by greed and based on white, male supremacy. We have all the motivation we need: the chance to turn back toward civility, and reinstate the system of checks-and-balances that is essential for democracy.
We also are charged by history with another sacred mission: to save the planet from the Trump-McConnell coal and greenhouse gas emissions policy of “Burn baby, burn.”
Fifty-four percent of America voted against Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Sixty-nine million of us voted for Hillary Clinton, defeating Donald Trump by 2.9 million votes, only to be told that the antiquated Electoral College was handing keys to the White House to Donald John Trump. Trump’s favorability ratings, despite all the misinterpretation of the time of impeachment vote polls, stand in mid-December where they have always been: in the low 40s. An incumbent with less that 50% favorability is highly vulnerable.
In 2020, regardless of whether the Democratic Party nominates democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, Democratic traditionalist Joe Biden, or any of the candidates in-between, the majority will have a pro-democracy candidate to rally around. The bruising intra-party battle that is likely between now and July has to end quickly, with a complete and absolute closing of ranks; another four years of authoritarian rule, racism, sexism, environmental devastation, presidential abuse of power and kleptocracy cannot be allowed to occur.
The stay-at-home option must be off-the-table from the beginning of the summer and fall 2020 campaign; any third-party candidates considering running must be shunned like the plague.
If we all march shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets next year, and march to the polls on November, the American majority cannot be defeated.
At the 1787 signing of the US Constitution, Benjamin Franklin was asked “What have we got — a Republic or a Monarchy?" Franklin replied: "A Republic, if you can keep it." We can, and we must.
