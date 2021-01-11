Ron Malzer: Georgians triumph over voter suppression

On the morning of Jan. 6, prior to the siege of the Capitol, GOP pollster and strategist Frank Luntz told CNBC that the Democratic Party’s strong showing in the Georgia Senate runoffs delivered a clear warning to Republicans:
“Georgia has not had two Democratic senators in decades, but they look like they’ve chosen it because of their frustration with what’s going on in Washington. This is a lesson for the Republican Party of what’s likely to come if they continue to behave this way," Luntz — who predicted Democratic victories in Georgia — said, complimenting former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and the Democratic Party for their "very impressive" organization in the state.
Georgia’s election last week of two Democratic senators, one African American, the other Jewish, with a strong turnout among African Americans and other minority voters, would not have been achieved without the successful and courageous battle waged by the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and the growing voting rights movement of the last 10 years.
The suppression of Black voting in Georgia and other states of the old Confederacy has a long and brutal history. Slavery between the early 1600s and the mid-1860s denied, of course, all voting rights to those held in bondage. From the Civil War through the 1950s, lynchings, poll taxes, literacy tests, and other Jim Crow tools kept the majority of Georgians of color from voting.
As one example, consider Black World War II veteran Maceo Snipes. Ahead of a 1946 primary, whites posted this sign in a Black church in Georgia’s Taylor County: “The first Negro to vote will never vote again.” Snipes decided bravely to ignore the threat and cast his vote, making him the first and only African American up to that point to do so. A few days later, four white men showed up at his door and murdered him. They never served time.
Minority voting gained significant protection when mass demonstrations and voter enrollment campaigns by southern Black activists and northern Freedom Riders led to passage of the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act. It provided oversight to prevent states of the former Confederacy from implementing laws that were superficially race-blind, but whose main purpose was to create voting obstacles for African American citizens.
Over the past decade, this progress was brought to a halt. In 2013, a 5-to-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling gutted the Voting Rights Act, and in 2018, the high court gave its blessing to aggressive voter registration list purges.
Between 2017 and 2018, Brian Kemp, then Georgia’s secretary of state, purged from the rolls 800,000 voters’ names. He reaped the benefits of the corrupted electoral process, winning, by a mere 55,000 votes, his gubernatorial battle with then-Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams.
Other voter suppression tools have been employed in Georgia. In the most recent June primary election, the state severely curtailed the number of polling places in Black majority neighborhoods, forcing would-be voters to either wait in line as long as five hours, or else go home without voting. To this day, other measures to suppress the votes of African Americans and other minority groups tending to vote Democratic continue.
On Dec. 2, three voter advocacy groups, using an ACLU report, responded to the recent purging of 300,000 citizens’ names from the voting rolls. Based on the data from thorough research by investigative reporter Greg Palast, the suit demands the reinstatement of 195,000 improperly removed names, with a disproportionate number consisting of “young voters, voters of lower income, and citizens of racial groups that have been denied their sacred right to vote in the past.”
Following her narrow loss in the November 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, in which the suppression of minority voting clearly played a part, Stacey Abrams did not quit. Instead, she founded Fair Fight, an organization whose mission is to fight back against voter suppression nationwide.
Fair Fight’s work is extremely important. In state after state, Republican legislatures have worked to decrease participation by groups they anticipate will vote against them. State legislatures, in Wisconsin and other states where the GOP was in control, passed laws limiting early voting days, creating voter ID requirements, and sharply reducing the number of polling places in urban areas.
During the time of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Philadelphian Elizabeth Willing Powel inquired of Benjamin Franklin whether the new constitution would be creating a republic, or a monarchy. He responded: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Preserving voting rights is an important part of doing that, and Stacey Abrams and her national Fair Fight campaign play a valuable role.
Ron Malzer is a retired psychologist living in La Crosse.
