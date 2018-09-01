Already, candidates with big bucks are running ads for November. Gov. Scott Walker has four different ones, each trying to make his Foxconn folly look good.
You see a smiling Walker, backed by high-production visuals and upbeat music. Walker boasts wildly: “Foxconn will help keep Wisconsin working for generations to come.”
Here’s the reality: For decades to come, Wisconsin taxpayers will be writing checks to Foxconn. Walker has created a permanent legacy: He’s the governor who Foxconned Wisconsin.
In 2017, Taiwan-based Foxconn Industries launched a bidding war, aimed at states desperate for jobs. Wisconsin still languishes in 38th place in job creation. Walker’s mismanagement has left Wisconsin’s job creation rate outrageously short of the 65,000 jobs a year rate he’d repeatedly promised. So he engaged in what Crain’s Chicago Business called “no price is too high” bidding for a Foxconn deal. Unfortunately, he was bidding with our money, not his.
He and the Legislature completely disregarded the strong warning of our nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau: It will take at least 25 years to climb out of the $3 billion to $4.5 billion hole the deal creates.
It’s we, the taxpayers, who are stuck with it, long term. We’re also stuck with the consequences of the freedom-to-pollute legislation presented as a gift to Foxconn as part of this awful deal.
Neighboring states’ business leaders are aghast at the price tag, and greatly relieved that their states didn't squandered these staggering sums of taxpayer money. Crain Chicago Business’s editorial board described the 13,000 jobs figure that Walker has been bandying about as wildly overoptimistic. Titled “Foxconn, we hardly knew you — and don't want you,” their editorial declares: “Foxconn — the company that became a household name for not only making Apple gadgets but for suicides and child labor — doesn’t always keep its promises.”
Crain’s Detroit Business breaks down the numbers. “It’s hard to imagine how this robust package is going to result in an economic win for the state of Wisconsin or its taxpayers. The incentive package equals roughly $15,385 per worker, per year … well above the national average economic development incentive package of $2,457 per job, per year.” The article is titled “Three billion reasons why Michigan shouldn’t mimic Wisconsin.”
Walker now has the gall to declare: “I’m the education governor.” Yes, he’s truly given us all an education. The subject: demonstrating how destructive a governor can be to Wisconsin’s public schools and university system. Education is the foundational resource for a state’s growth and development; Wisconsin is being badly shortchanged.
Taking away benefits and bargaining power from educators, Walker’s union-busting zealotry drove many skilled teachers into career change or early retirement. He reduced public education budgets three separate times. He gratuitously badmouthed UW’s professors, providing wildly inaccurate statistics to claim that the average UW faculty teaches only 2.8 students. The actual number is four to 10 times that.
And honesty? The governor slipped drastic changes deep into a budget bill, deleting major sections of the longstanding Wisconsin Idea, UW’s mission statement. When this sneak attack by Walker was exposed, he claimed it was all a “drafting error.” Information requests demonstrated that his explanation was completely false, earning Walker a PolitiFact rating of “Pants on Fire.” Is it any wonder that he resented and crossed out the phrase “search for truth"?
Once again, Scott Walker is singing the same old tune, filled with promises and misleading claims. Anything to distract the voters from his reign of error.
He’s now gearing up for a much bigger blitz, funded generously by the billionaire Koch brothers. We will be bombarded with highly distorted messages about Wisconsin’s truly pro-education public instruction superintendent, Tony Evers. How do we know this? It’s exactly what Walker did four years ago to Trek Bicycle executive Mary Burke.
Job creation still languishes in Wisconsin, yielding revenues too low to improve our state roads, or even to fill potholes. Water supplies are becoming unsafe. Wisconsin’s health insurance costs are terribly excessive under Walker, who refuses available federal dollars for health care and prefers ideological purity to fiscal responsibility. We the taxpayers need to climb out of Walker’s deeply-dug foxhole, weighed down by heavy debt from the Foxconn Fiasco.
We could decide to believe in the ad-makers’ slick commercials. Or we can recall what actually happened in Wisconsin over the last eight years. Time to listen to the rock classic “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”
Ron Malzer is a retired psychologist and family medicine educator from La Crosse.
