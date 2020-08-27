Ron Malzer: Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama laid it on the line at the DNC

“We are facing the worst public health crisis in 100 years and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. We are confronting systemic racism and the enormous threat to our planet of climate change. And in the midst of all this, we have a president who is not only incapable of addressing these crises, but is leading us down the path of authoritarianism … We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency and against greed, oligarchy, and bigotry. And we need Joe Biden as our next president.”
With these words, Sen. Bernie Sanders told a national audience last week how dire a situation we are living in.
Here are the two steps he sees as essential to start undoing the damage: 1) building a movement strong enough to tackle intersecting problems with movement-driven, systemic solutions; and 2) a victory in the Nov. 3 election of Joe Biden, the man who leads a Democratic Party that is demanding change in the inclusion of all, and strong action to save our democracy and the planet.
Turning to the Trump administration, Sanders had this to offer: “He filled his administration with billionaires and gave trillions to the top 1% and large corporations. He tried to throw 32 million people off of their health insurance, eliminate protections for preexisting conditions, and submitted budgets that propose slashing Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”
Sanders pulled no punches about President Trump and his time in office, declaring, "this president and his administration, are, to put it bluntly, frauds.”
Speaking with passion to a broad national audience, Sanders provided a short-term and long-term answer to America’s deep crises. He declared that a Joe Biden victory on Nov. 3 is absolutely essential for preserving our democracy and defeating ever-growing authoritarianism under Trump.
“As long as I’m here” Sanders promised, “I will work with progressives, moderates, and, yes, conservatives to preserve this nation from the threat so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat.”
Paired with Sanders on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention was former First Lady Michelle Obama, who delivered the night’s closing address. Taking a cue from her 2016 statement, “When they go low, we go high,” she made it clear that going high does not preclude naming atrocious statements and actions witnessed the last four years:
“As George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that Black lives matter is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office. Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and utter lack of empathy.”
Obama used a good portion of her time to warmly praise Joe Biden, whom she knows well from her eight years as First Lady while Biden was VP. She summarizes this way: “I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country. And he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team and he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”
Obama also took on the hateful messaging of the Trump administration. She expressed fear of many that the climate, in every sense of the word, is becoming increasingly dangerous under Trump, and that raising children with strong moral values is badly challenged by the current White House. She talked of the pain being inflicted on today’s youth as they “see our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists. They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo-op.”
Those who followed the 2016 presidential election campaign and heard the vile racism and sexism employed by Trump are not surprised by the white supremacy and the cruelty and lack of empathy of the white male-dominated Trump administration. Trump famously said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and his people would still stay with him. Sadly, many in fact have stayed with him. But increasing numbers of his former supporters, having witnessed an utter lack of leadership during the current pandemic, are turning away.
The passionate speeches of Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama last week made it clear why a decision by any voter to stay home or vote for a third-party candidate is a set-up for disaster.
Michelle Obama’s words are the appropriate closing for this column: “So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”
Ron Malzer is a retired psychologist and freelance writer who lives in La Crosse. He can be reached at ronsaturday@gmail.com.
